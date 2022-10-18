ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime Video.

The Cardinals are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Cardinals 24, Saints 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We don't have much faith in the Cardinals' offense right now, but we think it will somehow do just enough to get the win on Thursday Night Football, with some help from Arizona's defense."

Bookies.com : Take the under in Saints vs. Cardinals game

Bill Speros writes: "This could be the third Thursday stinker in a row. The past two Thursday night games were won by teams scoring 12 points. This week, 10 might do the trick. The Cardinals (2-4, 3-3) have slid into second place in the NFC West. Unfortunately, that means last place in the NFC West. Kyler Murray has thrown just 6 TDs against 4 picks this season. The Cardinals are averaging just 18.8 points in their past three games, including back-to-back losses to the Eagles and Seahawks."

NFL Week 7 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjVAE_0idX7Zvc00

ESPN : Cardinals have a 61.4% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Saints a 38.2% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Saints with the points vs. Cardinals

It writes: "Neither team has played particularly well this season. We’ll take the Saints and the points on the short week if they can get healthy. New Orleans almost beat the Bengals without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. If they can get anyone back on offense, that would go a long way."

How to watch: NFL Week 7 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Saints 23.9, Cardinals 23.5

The site's formula predicts the Saints will win the Week 7 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet Cardinals on the moneyline vs. Saints

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Arizona, meanwhile, has plenty of offensive weapons to overwhelm a Saints team missing players on both sides of the ball. The Cards are also set to welcome back DeAndre Hopkins from suspension, adding a massive presence that will open things up even more for Kyler Murray and company. Their defense has also seemingly turned a corner, allowing 20 points or fewer from Weeks 3-5."

NFL power rankings: New York Giants, New York Jets make statements with big wins

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

