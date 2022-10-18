ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers:NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on NFL Week 7 schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Ravens 28, Browns 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Ravens made some blunders done the stretch against the Giants in their loss last week. They'll be able to hold off the Browns in this one."

Bookies.com: Take the Ravens to cover vs. Browns

Bill Speros writes: "Look for Lamar Jackson over everything. The Browns got "Zapped" by New England in Week 6. The Ravens were unable to stop the juggernaut that is the New York Football Giants. Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe put up 309 yards on the Browns. Jackson should be able to find his groove against the Browns at home."

NFL Week 7 odds:

ESPN: Ravens have a 66.6% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Browns a 33.1% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Go with the Ravens to cover vs. Browns

It writes: "As teams have began to zero in on the Browns running game it’s forcing Jacoby Brissett to try to make more plays, which has led to turnovers. The Browns’ defense is starting to feel the heat as well and is ranked 28th against the rush. Baltimore will be able to get big plays through the running game and that will set things up for Lamar Jackson to push the ball down the field. The Ravens should be able to enjoy a home win by double digits."

How to watch:NFL Week 7 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Ravens 29, Browns 27.9

The site's formula predicts the Ravens will win the Week 7 NFL game.

ATS.IO: Bet the Ravens to cover vs. Browns

Jay Sanin writes: "The Cleveland Browns have struggled mightily over the last three weeks, losing three games in a row to the Falcons, Chargers, and Patriots. Their defense has had trouble in their last two games, allowing 34 points per game to the Chargers and Patriots. The Ravens will take advantage of Cleveland’s defensive issues en route to a much-needed victory."

NFL power rankings:New York Giants, New York Jets make statements with big wins

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

