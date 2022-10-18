Is Aggies Jimbo Fisher College Football's Most Overpaid Coach?

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has overloaded pockets. But is the weight they carry justified?

There's no doubt that Texas A&M Aggies headman Jimbo Fisher is an intelligent and sound college football coach.

But the money needs to match production. And a 37-17 career record at A&M, though solid, hardly correlates with the 10-year, $95 million contract he earned in 2021.

One could argue that Fisher is in the conversation for being one of the most overpaid coaches in college football. But per USA Today's rankings on the topic, Fisher tops the list.

Citing his lack of postseason success in College Station and the substantial pay raises he'll receive each year until 2031 should he remain in the role, here's what the site had to say about Fisher, who will receive just the 10th-most earnings this season ($7.5 million) among college football head coaches.

Fisher parlayed a national championship in 2013 and a fast-crumbling situation at Florida State into a 10-year, $75 million contract when he was hired at Texas A&M in 2018. After a 2020 pandemic-affected season that saw the Aggies go 9-1 and nearly make the College Football Playoff, the school decided to give Fisher a new, fully guaranteed 10-year deal worth $95 million, with $100,000 pay raises every season. For that kind of loot, you would think Fisher has won two or three titles at A&M. Fisher’s record in College Station is a measly 37-17, with three bowl wins, zero conference titles and zero playoff appearances.

The length of the contract shows that A&M has faith that Fisher will eventually get the Aggies to the college football mountaintop, even though it won't happen this season as the team sits at a 3-3 record headed into Saturday's road matchup with South Carolina.

But there's certainly an argument to be had for Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal as being more overpaid. At $8 million in earnings this season, he's getting paid more than Fisher as of now and has led the Hurricanes to a 3-3 record, which has included losses to A&M and Middle Tennessee State.

Another case could be made for Michigan State Spartans coach Mel Tucker, who, at $9.5 million in earnings this season, is behind only Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinnety, Lincoln Riley, and Brian Kelly for total pay this season.

And yet, Tucker has the Spartans at just a 3-4 record headed into Saturday's matchup with No. 4 Michigan.

Fisher can change this narrative by having a successful run the rest of the season. The Aggies have a lighter schedule over the last six games aside from a matchup with the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels.

But anything short of a New Year's Six Bowl could be cause for the overpaid conversation to continue.

