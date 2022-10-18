ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin McCarthy signals Republicans could withhold more aid to Ukraine if they win the House: 'It's not a free blank check'

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
 5 days ago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Sending more aid to Ukraine would be difficult under GOP control of Congress, McCarthy said.
  • "It's not a free blank check," the House minority leader told Punchbowl News.
  • McCarthy said he's confident he'll win the speakership if Republicans take control of the House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed skepticism about sending more aid to Ukraine if Republicans take back the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," the California Republican told Punchbowl News in a report published Tuesday.

"They just won't do it," he continued. "It's not a free blank check."

While "Ukraine is important," GOP concerns about the border and other domestic policies also carry weight, McCarthy added.

The comments signal that bipartisan support for funding to Ukraine against Russia's invasion could be waning. Over the past eight months, the US has delivered more than $60 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Historically, the president's party performs poorly in midterm elections, and recent polling shows Republicans well-positioned to win the House majority. Should the GOP flip control, McCarthy has said he's confident he'll win the votes of the House Republican conference to become the next speaker.

Also on the potential chopping block if Republicans win is additional funding for COVID-19 relief, McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

Comments / 362

Seen too much
5d ago

RIP GOP YOU WILL NEVER WIN ANY ELECTION AGAIN. THE DOJ is going to INDICT ARREST AND REMOVE ALL THE ENABLERS from OFFICE FOR SEDITION VIOLATING THEIR OATH OF OFFICE IS A FELONY. PROVEN BY THEIR OWN PHONES AND TEXT MESSAGES. Navarro bragged about the twelve GOP SENATORS AND OVER ONE HUNDRED GOP CONGRESS MEMBERS WHO COMMITTED SEDITION VIOLATING THEIR OATH OF OFFICE. When his trial starts all that evidence from his phone becomes allowed into the court

Reply(123)
134
Fight Orwellianism
5d ago

Keep in mind the relationship the GOP has with Russia and OPEC+ and their October surprise. When the smoke clears I am willing to bet some nefarious things come about.

Reply(3)
41
Scott McArthur
5d ago

Because the GOPQ took over $600million in dark money from Vladimir Putin and do his bidding along with their treasonous cult leader.

Reply(9)
43
