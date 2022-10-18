Watch replay: Q&A with candidates for Florida House, District 8

The Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee brings you a forum with candidates for Florida House of Representatives, District 8: Republican Curt Bender and Democrat Gallop Franklin.

The forum will be broadcast live at the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook page , the Tallahassee Democrat's YouTube Channel and on Tallahassee.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

