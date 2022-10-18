ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena, NJ

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tilly the Sloth is Cape May Zoo’s New Learning Ambassador

Cape May Park & Zoo celebrated International Sloth Day (Sloth Day? Who knew?) this week by welcoming Matilda the Sloth to the zoo family. Matilda, or Tilly, is a 6-month-old two-toed sloth. If you were wondering, the two-toed sloth is slightly bigger and spends more time hanging upside down than its three-toed cousins, according to National Geographic.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ

Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can...
VINELAND, NJ
