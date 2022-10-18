Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April 2022 when...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Creative Types Will Want to Check Out This New Arts & Crafts Spot in Northfield, NJ
There's a new place open in Northfield, New Jersey offering workshops for the creative type who love to make arts and crafts. Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills. You can learn to make candles there, creations made of...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Tilly the Sloth is Cape May Zoo’s New Learning Ambassador
Cape May Park & Zoo celebrated International Sloth Day (Sloth Day? Who knew?) this week by welcoming Matilda the Sloth to the zoo family. Matilda, or Tilly, is a 6-month-old two-toed sloth. If you were wondering, the two-toed sloth is slightly bigger and spends more time hanging upside down than its three-toed cousins, according to National Geographic.
VIDEO: Watch Wildwood NJ Firefighters Save Man From Apartment Fire
A Thursday afternoon fire call included firefighters saving a man and helping him down from the second floor of a building that was on fire. Officials at the City of Wildwood Fire Department say they were called out to the fire in a building in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
Outdoor Ice-Skating Returning to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City. Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!. We don't know about you, but...
Foodies Will Adore Haddonfield, NJ’s New and Inventive Brunch Spot
The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it. It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street....
Stunning Tribute: Hammonton, NJ, Police Unveil Vehicle to Honor Officer Who Died Unexpectedly
Officials in the blueberry capital of the world have unveiled a police vehicle that honors an officer who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. The Hammonton Police Department says 53-year-old Cpl. Rich Jones died on March 31st and "this loss was felt throughout the police department, town, and school district."
10th Case of Rabies Now Confirmed in Atlantic County, NJ, This Year
Officials say the tenth case of rabies this year has been confirmed in Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting a case of rabies in a horse located in Buena Borough. According to a press release, the horse’s owner sought treatment for the animal after it...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
How Bad is Crime in Philadelphia? Wawa is Closing 2 More Stores in Center City
How bad is crime in Center City Philadelphia? So bad that Wawa is closing two more stores. Per a report by WPVI-TV, the convenience store chain is shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. The stores are located...
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ
Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men
Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0