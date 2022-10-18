Read full article on original website
Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (head) exits game vs. Jazz
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head during New Orleans’ game
FOX Sports
Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
FOX Sports
Lakers, Clippers show they're worlds apart in first meeting of season
The juxtaposition between the two teams' state of affairs was glaring before the game even began. In the Clippers' pregame press conference Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue said that superstar Kawhi Leonard wouldn't start. It was chalked up to selflessness, what's best for both him and the team as he returns from an ACL tear.
FOX Sports
Red October! Phillies, fans celebrate stunning World Series berth
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series!. And their players and fans enjoyed every bit of the team's stunning October run. We captured the best memories from Sunday's epic celebration, so let's dive in!. The Phillies won the clinching Game 5, 4-3, in dramatic fashion on a...
Yardbarker
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper named NLCS MVP
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, largely thanks to the play of superstar Bryce Harper. Harper was clutch throughout the NLCS, helping Philadelphia defeat the San Diego Padres in five games. Fittingly, the 2021 NL MVP hit a go-ahead two-run home in the eighth inning of Game 5 Sunday, clinching the NL pennant for the Phillies.
6abc Action News
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston fans wake up enthusiastic as Game 4 approaches
Astros fans hope this could be the day the 'Stros get it done and punch their ticket to The World Series once again!
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
FOX Sports
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Miami Heat topped the Toronto Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night to stop a season-opening two-game slide. The teams will meet again Monday night in Miami. Miami's Kyle Lowry had 17 points against...
FOX Sports
Zion Williamson amazes, Lakers stumble: What we saw in NBA's opening week
The NBA season is only a few days old, and already there has been a massive debut from Zion Williamson, a letdown from the Lakers, a meltdown from the Mavs and some new bling in the Bay. Our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher, Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies power their way to resounding Game 4 victory
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber trained his eyes across the diamond as he slowed from a sprint to a jog around the Citizens Bank Park bases. Twice Saturday, he fought his way to first base in hopes of sparking a necessary rally, and Rhys Hoskins drove him in with a home run.
FOX Sports
Bryce Harper's celebrations ignite Phillies fans in NLCS Game 4
Bryce Harper waited five years to return to the postseason. He even had to watch his former team, the Washington Nationals, win the World Series the season after he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. But judging by his body language during the Phillies' raucous 10-6...
