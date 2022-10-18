ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Lakers, Clippers show they're worlds apart in first meeting of season

The juxtaposition between the two teams' state of affairs was glaring before the game even began. In the Clippers' pregame press conference Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue said that superstar Kawhi Leonard wouldn't start. It was chalked up to selflessness, what's best for both him and the team as he returns from an ACL tear.
FOX Sports

Red October! Phillies, fans celebrate stunning World Series berth

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series!. And their players and fans enjoyed every bit of the team's stunning October run. We captured the best memories from Sunday's epic celebration, so let's dive in!. The Phillies won the clinching Game 5, 4-3, in dramatic fashion on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper named NLCS MVP

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, largely thanks to the play of superstar Bryce Harper. Harper was clutch throughout the NLCS, helping Philadelphia defeat the San Diego Padres in five games. Fittingly, the 2021 NL MVP hit a go-ahead two-run home in the eighth inning of Game 5 Sunday, clinching the NL pennant for the Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Miami Heat topped the Toronto Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night to stop a season-opening two-game slide. The teams will meet again Monday night in Miami. Miami's Kyle Lowry had 17 points against...
FOX Sports

Zion Williamson amazes, Lakers stumble: What we saw in NBA's opening week

The NBA season is only a few days old, and already there has been a massive debut from Zion Williamson, a letdown from the Lakers, a meltdown from the Mavs and some new bling in the Bay. Our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher, Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman...
FOX Sports

Bryce Harper's celebrations ignite Phillies fans in NLCS Game 4

Bryce Harper waited five years to return to the postseason. He even had to watch his former team, the Washington Nationals, win the World Series the season after he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. But judging by his body language during the Phillies' raucous 10-6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

