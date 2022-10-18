Read full article on original website
Related
mygateway.news
Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar
WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
WEAU-TV 13
Pumpkins Raise Money For P.R.I.D.E. Program
SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. No...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 22nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a night of prep volleyball regional finals across the Chippewa County. Matchups include Chippewa Falls hosting D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial heading to Hudson, Eau Claire North against Marshfield, Ashland facing Bloomer, Eau Claire Immanuel matching up with McDonell, and Grantsburg travelling to Unity among others.
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA hosts Halloween at the Y
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of Chippewa Falls hosted its 3rd annual Halloween at the Y event Friday. The event was hosted at the L.E. Philips YMCA Sports Center. Activities included inflatable’s, games, raffles, giveaways, and more. New to the event this year was a haunted house, where kids could choose to go down a fun path, or a scary path.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 21st (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week one of the prep football playoffs kicks off with a bang. Matchups featured teams from all over western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire Regis hosting Stevens Point Pacelli, Appleton North travelling to Chippewa Falls, DC Everest on the road in Hudson, Menomonie facing New Richmond, River Falls hosting La Crosse Central, and Merrill in Rice Lake among others.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
WEAU-TV 13
No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire
SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)
WEAU-TV 13
P.R.I.D.E. holds pumpkin design contest to fundraise for programs benefitting children with mobility issues
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - P.R.I.D.E held its first annual fundraiser to benefit programs it has for children with mobility issues Saturday. “So we are fundraising for P.R.I.D.E. which is physical activity and recreation for individuals with disabilities in the Eau Claire area,” said Kelly Speros, an organizer who put together an event where people could design pumpkins to enter a contest. “People can come and pick out a pumpkin that’s been generously donated. They take it over to our registration table and make a donation. And we have all of the decorating supplies laid out.”
WEAU-TV 13
Silver Spring Foods unveils Huntsinger Farm efficiency expansion
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Spring foods is unveiling a new grain bin site and expansion at Huntsinger Farms. The expansion includes four new grain bins able to hold two times as much product. The bins are designed to be more efficient and sustainable. The site also features new...
WEAU-TV 13
Four Eau Claire Memorial High School students will participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four students from Memorial High School will be spending their Thanksgiving in New York City for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This November, Memorial High School students Joshua Krause, Nathan Phillips, Ed McGee and Fletcher Myhre are heading to New York City to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a part of the Great American Marching Band.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 20th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball playoffs hit center stage tonight as regional semifinals include matchups between Eau Claire Memorial vs Wausau West and Eau Claire North vs Wausau East. More volleyball matchups include Nekoosa vs Stanley-Boyd, Rice Lake vs Bloomer, Prairie Farm vs McDonell, and more. Regional soccer matchups from Regis/McDonell vs Coulee Christian and college soccer from UW-Eau Claire vs Carroll.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire hosts MidBrains conference
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A conference is bringing together students from all across the Midwest to share their love of neuroscience or the study of the nervous system. The MidBrains conference is an opportunity for students interested in the neurosciences to connect with others who their interest. Students are able...
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
visitmarshfield.com
Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield
Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
BREAKING: One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Police Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
Comments / 0