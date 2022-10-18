EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - P.R.I.D.E held its first annual fundraiser to benefit programs it has for children with mobility issues Saturday. “So we are fundraising for P.R.I.D.E. which is physical activity and recreation for individuals with disabilities in the Eau Claire area,” said Kelly Speros, an organizer who put together an event where people could design pumpkins to enter a contest. “People can come and pick out a pumpkin that’s been generously donated. They take it over to our registration table and make a donation. And we have all of the decorating supplies laid out.”

