Warming trend continues throughout the week for Kern County

The warming trend will continue today through Thursday across our portion of Central California, thanks to an upper-level high pressure ridge building over the Western U.S. Expect highs to rise at least a few degrees today and a few more on Wednesday and Thursday.



By the weekend we will see some gusty winds in the Valley and and Mountain areas. We can expect some dust blowing around the area as well Saturday. Temperatures will drop off by the end of the weekend, into early next week.

