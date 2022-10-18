Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: High school ditches homecoming titles • Illinois mortgage relief • haunted car wash in suburbs
CHICAGO - A suburban high school dropped the "king" and "queen" titles for Homecoming this year, eligible Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30,000 in mortgage relief, and a haunted car wash is coming to suburban Chicago: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review. 1. Suburban...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Brighton Park during street racing event leaves 3 gang members dead
CHICAGO - Three people are now dead following a mass shooting during a street take over in Chicago's Brighton Park overnight. Police say five people were shot in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4 a.m. Officials say the shooting happened at an illegal drag racing, street take...
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot in Chicago's Douglas Park; at least one dead
CHICAGO - Chicago police said two teenagers were shot near Chicago's Douglas Park on Saturday night, and at least one was killed. Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot on South Fairfield near Roosevelt Road. Rishiwn Hendricks was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200...
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake launches all new celebration Saturday: Flannel Fest
Crystal Lake's newest event, Flannel Fest is happening today at Main Beach. There will be Timberworks Lumberjack Shows, live music, axe throwing, food/beer trucks, kids crafts/games, raptor show and a beard contest.
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing street in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Chicago's Gage Park Saturday morning. Police say an unidentified man was hit by a Lincoln sedan in the 3200 block of West 51st Street around 4:16 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead on...
fox32chicago.com
Forest Park celebrates fall season with annual Casket Race
Forest park has different way of celebrating fall and this spooky time of year. The city puts on Casket Races to highlight their abnormal amount of cemeteries. There's 50:1 dead to living people in Forest Park.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police officer makes the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40 list
Skyy Calice-McDowell has been with the Aurora PD since 2013. She is not only a school resource officer, she is also very active with local youth. That is one of the many reasons she's been named in the top 40 under 40 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
fox32chicago.com
Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police report dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings
CHICAGO - There has been a dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings. Illinois State Police say shootings on Chicago area expressways are down a stunning 42-percent compared to this time last year. Expressway homicides are down more than 80 percent. Double the number of guns have been seized, and...
fox32chicago.com
At least 4 teenagers wounded in shootings across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - Chicago police report that at least four teenagers were shot across the city Friday night. A 16-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street on the South Side around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The victim went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed in Chicago's Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on Chicago's West Side in Humboldt Park area. The victim, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 3:41 a.m. when he was stabbed in the neck, police say. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
fox32chicago.com
3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side
CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
fox32chicago.com
Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot inside car in Loop
CHICAGO - A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night. Police say the man was in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 11 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken by friends to Mt. Sinai...
Comments / 0