Aurora, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children

CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing street in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Chicago's Gage Park Saturday morning. Police say an unidentified man was hit by a Lincoln sedan in the 3200 block of West 51st Street around 4:16 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others

CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

At least 4 teenagers wounded in shootings across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - Chicago police report that at least four teenagers were shot across the city Friday night. A 16-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street on the South Side around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The victim went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed in Chicago's Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on Chicago's West Side in Humboldt Park area. The victim, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 3:41 a.m. when he was stabbed in the neck, police say. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side

CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot inside car in Loop

CHICAGO - A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night. Police say the man was in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 11 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken by friends to Mt. Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL

