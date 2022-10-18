ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings

Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
theScore

Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'

Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros shut out Yanks, Padres-Phillies

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees was all about pitching. Houston dominated New York throughout, holding the Yankees to just three hits (two of which came in the ninth inning) in a stifling showing. Now, the San Diego Padres are taking on...
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS

If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Manny Machado and San Diego strike early in NLCS Game 4

The San Diego Padres are trying to bounce back in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies in Saturday night's Game 4. The Phillies retook the series lead (2-1) with a Game 3 win at home on Friday, but the Padres jumped out to a big advantage early in Game 4. Manny Machado hit a solo homer, Brandon Drury added a two-run double and San Diego scored four runs in the first inning to chase Phillies starter Bailey Falter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons blowout loss a wake up to start Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 3-4 on the season in a 35-17 loss to the Bengals in a game that was completely dominated by the Bengals’ offense. There are two stories in this game that should be getting the focus with the first being the obvious secondary injuries that left Atlanta forced to send out the bottom portion of their depth chart at corner and safety.
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Phillies look to close out Padres in NLCS Game 5 as Zack Wheeler starts with World Series in sight

After a rambunctious, high-scoring Game 4 triumph, the Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series. Up 3-1 on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, they will have the opportunity to clinch the pennant at home on Sunday. Game 5 is a relocated rematch of the series' Game 1 pitchers duel: Phillies ace Zack Wheeler vs. Padres ace Yu Darvish. If Wheeler and the Phillies come out on top again, they will be celebrating with champagne.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager

The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

