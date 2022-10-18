Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him
This would be a crazy offseason move.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Dodgers 2023 Roster Could Feature Some Minor League Stars
There are most likely going to be a few spots to fill next year but the Dodgers seem to have some of those pieces down at the minor-league levels.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Braves News: Four Braves announced as Gold Glove finalists, 2022 home runs, more
Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson join several other notable players as finalists for the Gold Glove Award. The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Catch the announcement live on ESPN. Braves News:. Ronald Acuña Jr. tops the list of the...
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros shut out Yanks, Padres-Phillies
Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees was all about pitching. Houston dominated New York throughout, holding the Yankees to just three hits (two of which came in the ninth inning) in a stifling showing. Now, the San Diego Padres are taking on...
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
This Day in Braves History: Braves ask NL for permission to move to Atlanta
1964 - After just 11 years in Milwaukee, the Braves’ Board of Directors votes to ask the National League for permission to move to Atlanta. Milwaukee County officials sue to block the move. 1996 - Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves holds the New York Yankees to six hits...
Father, son give special World Series gift to Braves superfan
ATLANTA — Anne Bowden, a resident at A.G. Rhodes Wesley nursing home, is a Braves fan at heart. To prove her devotion, she has a huge collection of Braves memorabilia she gathered over the years. Bowden felt she was missing one piece from her collection, the 2021 World Series...
Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS
If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Manny Machado and San Diego strike early in NLCS Game 4
The San Diego Padres are trying to bounce back in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies in Saturday night's Game 4. The Phillies retook the series lead (2-1) with a Game 3 win at home on Friday, but the Padres jumped out to a big advantage early in Game 4. Manny Machado hit a solo homer, Brandon Drury added a two-run double and San Diego scored four runs in the first inning to chase Phillies starter Bailey Falter.
Atlanta Falcons blowout loss a wake up to start Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 3-4 on the season in a 35-17 loss to the Bengals in a game that was completely dominated by the Bengals’ offense. There are two stories in this game that should be getting the focus with the first being the obvious secondary injuries that left Atlanta forced to send out the bottom portion of their depth chart at corner and safety.
Yankees' Aaron Boone blames Houston's open roof for denying Aaron Judge HR: 'I think that's a homer all the time'
The Yankees fell 3-2 to the Astros Thursday, continuing their struggles against the No. 1 team in the American League. It dropped them to 2-0 in the series heading back to the friendly confines of New York. No one will be happier to be home than manager Aaron Boone, who...
MLB playoffs: Phillies look to close out Padres in NLCS Game 5 as Zack Wheeler starts with World Series in sight
After a rambunctious, high-scoring Game 4 triumph, the Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series. Up 3-1 on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, they will have the opportunity to clinch the pennant at home on Sunday. Game 5 is a relocated rematch of the series' Game 1 pitchers duel: Phillies ace Zack Wheeler vs. Padres ace Yu Darvish. If Wheeler and the Phillies come out on top again, they will be celebrating with champagne.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
