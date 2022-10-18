ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)

By Korie Dean
 5 days ago

The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated .

Here are sanitation scores in Wake and Durham counties for the week of Oct. 12-18.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows 82 inspections that were completed between Oct. 12-18.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Hickory Tavern #29 (401 Village Walk Drive, Holly Springs) received a score of 86.5% during an inspection on Oct. 17.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 16 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.
  • The most serious violations included soiled plates and other kitchen equipment stored as clean, a lack of soap and paper towels at sinks and handwash stations, foods stored at improper temperatures and without proper date markings, and fly strips hanging above food prep areas.
  • Some violations were repeat offenses and some were corrected during the inspection.
  • The restaurant previously scored a 94% in June and a 96.5% in October 2021.

Tacos Mexico Restaurant (209 E Williams St., Apex) received a score of 89% during an inspection on Oct. 12.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 13 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to two points.
  • Violations included lack of shellstock tags for frozen seafood, food stored at improper temperature, foods (including chicken) stored with no date markings and restroom violations.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

  • The restaurant previously scored a 94.5% in July and a 97% in March.

▪ No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us .

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 26 restaurant inspections were completed between Oct. 12-18.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade.

Wangs Garden (826 Fayetteville St., Durham) received a score of 81% during an inspection on Oct. 17.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 16 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to four points.
  • Violations included a “live cockroach crawling on a bowl stored as clean above dish sink,” an employee “changing tasks” and not washing his hands before returning to food prep, trays used to store eggrolls stored while dirty and still lined with single-use paper, food stored uncovered and on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walkin freezer, and some prepared foods stored without date markings.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

  • The restaurant previously scored an 80% in February and a 81.5% in May 2021.

▪ No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG .

You’ve seen sanitation scores displayed at NC restaurants. What do they mean?

Ask the N&O

Have a question you’d like answered? Or maybe a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants to hear from you. For useful and practical information from our staff, reach us by submitting questions to our form or sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

Comments / 9

N,C.78
4d ago

Most restaurants that I worked in if the people would go in the kitchen and see how nasty it was they know why they had roaches plus they won't never eaten in them restaurants again. A inspector told me one time if it's under 96 don't eat there something's wrong inside the restaurant

Reply
8
Marc Sloop
5d ago

To be fair, having worked in a bunch of kitchens when I was younger, every restaurant I’ve ever worked in has cockroaches, but the number can be minimized by spraying for them every month, as most restaurants do.

Reply(1)
9
ULOST1 GAMING
3d ago

they must have a lot of inspectors, because in Halifax County it's takes over 2 hours per store. if they really did over 80 stores in 6 days, that would have taken a month or better to do around here. Which makes you wonder what's really going on, and why the stores with B grades scored so well previously and fell off of the A score so sharply since last inspections?

Reply
2
