ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

New Swedish PM presents three-party centre-right government

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aaFu_0idX5wxn00
World News

Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has vowed to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a centre-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party.

The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women.

Thirteen are Moderates, six are Christian Democrats and five are Liberals.

The three centre-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the September 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party which has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties.

Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defence committee, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defence minister.

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister.

Romina Pourmokhtari, 26, of the Liberals and in charge of climate and environment, made history as Sweden’s youngest Cabinet minister.

Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.

The new government represents a sharp shift to the right for Sweden, where the centre-left Social Democrats had been in power for eight years.

In a speech to Parliament, Mr Kristersson promised a review of the penal code and expanded powers to police to fight criminal gangs which have grown more powerful and violent in recent years.

“No other country in all of Europe has the same trend of violence as Sweden – 53 fatal shootings so far this year, often outright executions,” he said.

“The government now begins the biggest offensive in Swedish history against organised crime.”

He also promised a “paradigm shift” on immigration, ending decades of liberal immigration policies which had started to tighten under the previous Social Democratic government.

“Immigration to Sweden has been unsustainable”, resulting in poor integration, unemployment, insecurity and other problems, Mr Kristersson said.

About 20% of Sweden’s 10 million residents are foreign-born, many of them refugees from war-torn countries including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Attitudes toward immigration have hardened in Sweden in recent years, fuelling the rise of the Sweden Democrats, which is supporting Mr Kristersson’s government in exchange for a say on government policy.

Centre-left opposition politicians have accused Mr Kristersson’s coalition of shattering Sweden’s international reputation as a tolerant, welcoming nation.

On energy, Mr Kristersson signalled an expansion of nuclear power, which previous Swedish governments had started to dismantle.

He said Sweden’s goal on electricity production would change from “100% renewable” to “100% fossil-free,” which leaves room for nuclear energy.

The 58-year-old Moderate Party leader backs the bid by Sweden and neighbouring Finland to join Nato and said his government will stick to the previous government’s agreement with Turkey to withdraw support for Kurdish groups Ankara accuses of terrorism.

“Together with Finland, Sweden will complete the accession to Nato,” Mr Kristersson said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Johnson’s statement in full as he rules out bid to return to No 10

Here is the text of Boris Johnson’s statement ruling out a dramatic attempt to return as Tory leader and prime minister. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament. Mr Johnson said: “In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number...
newschain

Boris Johnson pulls out of race for 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party. The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.
newschain

Russia ‘withdraws officers from Kherson’ ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said. To delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilised, inexperienced forces on...
newschain

Wallace rejects Russian radioactive ‘dirty bomb’ accusations

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has strongly rejected Russian claims that Western powers are colluding with Ukraine on a “provocation” involving a radioactive “dirty bomb”. Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegation in a series of telephone calls with counterparts from the UK, the United States, France...
newschain

NHS recruitment drive for thousands of nurses amid record staff vacancies

The NHS has launched its annual nationwide drive to recruit more nurses as it tries to fill tens of thousands of vacancies across England. England’s chief nurse Ruth May described the role as a “life-changing profession” where people can make a difference to someone’s life, but the drive comes as NHS staff are preparing for a challenging winter with the combined impact of flu, Covid and record vacancies.
newschain

Pound’s plunge ‘biggest shock’ of past year, says Avon boss

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis. Angela Cretu, global chief executive of Avon International,...
newschain

Fresh strike for BT and Openreach workers amid pay dispute

BT and Openreach workers will stage a fresh strike on Monday in a long-running dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), including 999 call handlers, will walk out for 24 hours following a wave of stoppages in recent weeks. CWU general secretary Dave Ward said his members...
newschain

More than 900,000 drivers risk £1,000 fine over expired licences

More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found. Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures obtained by the PA news agency following a Freedom of Information request, show 926,000 people entitled to drive in Britain held cards on September 3 which became out of date in the 12 months to the end of August.
newschain

Ambulance workers to vote on possible strike over pay

More than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales start voting on Monday on whether to strike over pay. Members of the GMB union are being balloted in the coming weeks amid continuing industrial unrest in many sectors of the economy. NHS workers in other unions, including...
newschain

Museum acquires 700AD gold sword pommel worth £30,000 found in Scotland

An “exceptionally rare” solid-gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist and which dates back to the early medieval period has come into the ownership of Scotland’s national museums. The impressive find was located near Blair Drummond, Stirling, and is believed to date back to 700AD. Measuring...
newschain

House price growth in cities ‘outstripping’ increases in surrounding areas

Cities have driven house price growth this year, leaving the suburbs lagging behind, according to research. Since the start of the year, as people have gradually returned to the office, property prices across Britain’s cities have typically grown by 9.2%, compared with 7.9% growth on average in surrounding areas, Halifax said.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy