California State

Axios

Hurricane Roslyn strikes Mexico's west coast as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on Mexico's west coast near Santa Cruz as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Driving the news: As of 10 am EST, the hurricane was bringing "damaging winds, a life-threatening...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Wildfire smoke clouds Pacific NorthWest

Large wildfires in Oregon and Washington state are wreaking havoc on air quality in the Pacific Northwest. Driving the news: Seattle marked its second consecutive day of having the worst air quality in the world Thursday, according to its air quality index (AQI). Air quality advisories are in effect until...
OREGON STATE
Axios

Major airlines oppose U.S. push for flight delay compensation

Some of the biggest airlines in the U.S. are opposing the Department of Transportation's plans to show travelers which carriers will voluntarily compensate passengers for delays, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The DOT is looking to secure more assistance for travelers facing tremendous delays and cancellations, but not all airlines...
Axios

How AI could help translate extreme weather alerts

A startup that provides AI-powered translation is working with the National Weather Service to improve language translations of extreme weather alerts across the U.S. The big picture: Gaps in language access to emergency alerts during extreme weather events have led to missed evacuations, injuries and loss of life for non-English speakers. Machine learning could mitigate that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

The Midwest is America's least trusting region

People in the Midwest are more distrustful of major American institutions than any other part of the country, according to new data from the Edelman Trust Barometer. The big picture: Midwesterners’ skepticism spares no one. Compared with the Northeast, South and West, the Midwest has the lowest levels of trust in every institution — the government, the media, business and nonprofits.
Axios

Drought to tighten its grip on U.S. this winter, forecasts show

The third straight La Niña winter in the U.S. is likely to cause drought to expand and deepen from California to the Plains, branching out across the Southeast, NOAA said Thursday. How it works: Currently, water levels along certain stretches of the Mississippi River are so low that centuries-old...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Axios

