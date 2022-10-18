Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Roslyn strikes Mexico's west coast as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on Mexico's west coast near Santa Cruz as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Driving the news: As of 10 am EST, the hurricane was bringing "damaging winds, a life-threatening...
Wildfire smoke clouds Pacific NorthWest
Large wildfires in Oregon and Washington state are wreaking havoc on air quality in the Pacific Northwest. Driving the news: Seattle marked its second consecutive day of having the worst air quality in the world Thursday, according to its air quality index (AQI). Air quality advisories are in effect until...
Major airlines oppose U.S. push for flight delay compensation
Some of the biggest airlines in the U.S. are opposing the Department of Transportation's plans to show travelers which carriers will voluntarily compensate passengers for delays, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The DOT is looking to secure more assistance for travelers facing tremendous delays and cancellations, but not all airlines...
Saudis plot energy cooperation with China amid tensions with Biden
Saudi Arabia's energy minister held on Friday a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart to discuss cooperation in the global oil market and on nuclear energy, the Saudi state news agency said. Why it matters: The meeting comes amid a deep crisis between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the...
How AI could help translate extreme weather alerts
A startup that provides AI-powered translation is working with the National Weather Service to improve language translations of extreme weather alerts across the U.S. The big picture: Gaps in language access to emergency alerts during extreme weather events have led to missed evacuations, injuries and loss of life for non-English speakers. Machine learning could mitigate that.
abandonedspaces.com
The Deepest Man-Made Hole on Earth Was Permanently Sealed and Abandoned
In the midst of the Cold War between Russia and the United States, the two feuding countries fought for control over the space above the Earth. But another project is often overshadowed by the space race: the race to dig deeper than no human had gone before using massive boreholes.
The Midwest is America's least trusting region
People in the Midwest are more distrustful of major American institutions than any other part of the country, according to new data from the Edelman Trust Barometer. The big picture: Midwesterners’ skepticism spares no one. Compared with the Northeast, South and West, the Midwest has the lowest levels of trust in every institution — the government, the media, business and nonprofits.
Drought to tighten its grip on U.S. this winter, forecasts show
The third straight La Niña winter in the U.S. is likely to cause drought to expand and deepen from California to the Plains, branching out across the Southeast, NOAA said Thursday. How it works: Currently, water levels along certain stretches of the Mississippi River are so low that centuries-old...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0