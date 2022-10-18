ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Brendan Rodgers focused on helping Leicester improve despite job speculation

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039qts_0idX5bfm00

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers continued to shrug off speculation about his position ahead of the Premier League clash with Leeds.

A section of the Foxes’ fanbase called for Rodgers to be sacked following last weekend’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace, which left them mired in the relegation zone.

“It’s all the narrative that is out there,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

“My only focus is on the game. I know the storyline and I know what the narrative wants to be.

“My dedication is only with helping the team improve. I respect wholly the views of fans and opinions that will come whenever you don’t win games. I totally understand that.

“My focus is purely on improving the team to finish the season in the highest possible position they can.”

Rodgers said he had not had any further meetings with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, adding: “We all have the same aim. Our aim here at Leicester is to climb the table and we’re all fighting to do that together.”

The Foxes’ 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest two weeks ago looked like it might kickstart their season but it remains their only win and even three points on Thursday would not be enough to lift them out of the bottom three.

Rodgers has taken heart from improvements at the back, though, and now wants to see a greater impetus going forwards.

“It’s slow progress for us this season but, if you look at our last two home games, we’ve kept two clean sheets, which was important, and defended the transition much better,” he said.

“It’s just now about attacking the box much better. I see the team every day and I see the confidence in the team. From a management perspective, it’s the job.

“At times you have rocky periods as well as triumphant periods. I’ve always felt with this squad we’ll make progress as the season goes on.

“Against Crystal Palace we felt we deserved to win the game. We didn’t concede so much against a good attacking team and we created some opportunities, but I would still like to see us have a greater desire to score more and get up there then show that final bit of quality.

“I’ve got no qualms about the players’ effort and their attitude. That’s what we’ll look to bring into our next game. The two teams that are up next are good challenges for us and give us that opportunity to get the results we want.”

Leicester will be without two key men in the suspended James Maddison and defender Jonny Evans, who continues to struggle with a calf injury.

Maddison serves a one-match ban having picked up five yellow cards, and Rodgers said: “It’s an opportunity for someone else to come in. He’s been a creative force and it’s his work-rate as well. He offers more than goals and creativity.

“Jonny won’t make the game. We’ll see how he is for the weekend (against Wolves).”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Newcastle muscled their way into the Premier League’s top four as an eventful weekend drew to a close. Eddie Howe’s Magpies won for the fourth time in five outings to climb into the Champions League places as Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all made significant moves in the developing battle at the other end of the table.
newschain

‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham left his side in the Premier League relegation zone. Rodrigo headed the hosts in front at Elland Road, but they were pegged back by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header and came unstuck after the break, conceding late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian.
newschain

Pressure grows on Jesse Marsch as fantastic Fulham win at Leeds

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian scored second-half goals as Fulham won 3-2 at Elland Road to send Leeds spiralling into the Premier League’s bottom three. A fourth straight defeat has further cranked up the pressure on Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, whose side’s winless run was extended to eight matches.
newschain

Leicester take their chances to earn thumping win at Wolves

Clinical Leicester ran riot to climb out of the drop zone and plunge Wolves into turmoil as Molineux threatened to turn toxic. Youri Tielemans’ brilliant opener set the Foxes on the way to a rampant 4-0 win and their first away victory of the season. Harvey Barnes, James Maddison...
newschain

Gary O’Neil targets return to form when Bournemouth visit West Ham

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil is ready to continue defying expectations on the road at West Ham on Monday night. Since replacing Scott Parker in late August, O’Neil has presided over one win and two draws away from home as part of a six-match unbeaten run that came to an end with Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat against Southampton.
newschain

Aston Villa start life after Steven Gerrard with big win over Brentford

Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park. Gerrard was fired late on Thursday night following the 3-0 defeat at Fulham, with first-team coach Aaron Danks thrust into caretaker charge and he got the perfect response from the Villa players as they ran riot in the opening quarter of an hour.
newschain

Aaron Danks happy to keep moving Aston Villa forward after Steven Gerrard exit

Aaron Danks is prepared to lead Aston Villa for as long as he is asked to after his memorable first game in temporary charge following Steven Gerrard’s sacking. Danks was handed the caretaker reins at Villa Park after Gerrard was fired on Thursday night and enjoyed the dream start as his side romped to a 4-0 win against hapless Brentford.
newschain

Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi goal sinks former club

Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless streak in style as Taiwo Awoniyi returned to haunt former club Liverpool and stop their Premier League revival. Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, but showed Jurgen Klopp what he was all about, securing a famous 1-0 win that lifts Forest off the bottom of the table after his second-half goal.
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s. Granit Xhaka’s second goal in four days following his Europa League winner against PSV Eindhoven set the in-form Gunners on course for a 10th win from 11 top-flight games.
newschain

Manuel Akanji sees no end to Erling Haaland goalscoring after Brighton double

Manuel Akanji expects the goals to keep on flowing from Erling Haaland after the Norwegian grabbed another two in Manchester City’s victory over Brighton on Saturday. Haaland bounced back from a rare off-day in City’s defeat at Liverpool last week to set the Premier League champions up for a 3-1 win with a first-half double at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Jonas Eidevall keeping grounded despite Arsenal’s record-equalling win

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall watched his side make a little bit more Women’s Super League history in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Liverpool but insisted his only interest is in chasing silverware. The Gunners matched the league record of 12 consecutive wins they already jointly held with Manchester City...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy