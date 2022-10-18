ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament brackets and schedule, 2022

With the regular season in the books, the top teams in the state will battle for Group Championship trophies for the first time in New Jersey. For the teams who did not qualify for the playoffs, they still have something to play for. New this year, those teams will be...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, we need a more resilient vision of the future | Opinion

Much has changed since Superstorm Sandy made landfall 10 years ago, just south of our Rutgers facilities in Tuckerton. While in the academic world we were busy creating our NJFloodMapper.org tool and preparing the “Getting to Resilience” municipal self-assessment online, discussions of coastal inundation, sea-level rise, nuisance flooding and resilience weren’t yet “dinner table” conversations. I recall questioning if people would even know what the word “resilience” meant in the title of our new online tool.
TUCKERTON, NJ
