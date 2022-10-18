Read full article on original website
New Tag Team Champions Crowned; Honor No More Implodes As PCO Is Unleashed On 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT on October 20 ended with a fiery bang. Honor No More lost the only bit of gold they ever held in IMPACT to close out the show on October 20, 2022, when Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett following Maria Kanellis' planned interference going awry.
Taking Out Rey Mysterio, Capturing More Gold For The Bloodline Are Top Priorities For Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa has his eyes on capture and more gold for The Bloodline and lucky for him, his goals may just put him in the path of some of his dream opponents. Solo Sikoa is the latest member to be added to The Bloodline. As The Enforcer, he has added a laser-focused intensity to a group that is already at the top of its game. Of course, with The Bloodline comes success, and with that success comes championship gold. Sikoa was briefly NXT North American Champion but was stripped of that title and now, he wants to set his sights on either the Intercontinental or United States Championship belt.
GCW Moment Of Clarity Results (10/23): Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bailey, Blake Christian, And More
Game Changer Wrestling held its Moment of Clarity event on October 23 from Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. GCW Moment of Clarity Results (10/23) Alec Price def. SB KENTo. Komander def. Shane Mercer. Jordan...
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
Positive Reception Backstage For Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
As if there was any doubt, Bray Wyatt's return worked out very well. WWE sources that we spoke with said that Wyatt's return was very well received, and that they were very happy with the buzz created in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules with the QR codes and cryptic videos. Several WWE sources had been playing up Extreme Rules as a "big night" to media ahead of the weekend.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches
Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered A 'Non-Displaced Fracture' On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
According to WWE, Sheamus is banged up in the aftermath of the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. On Friday night, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Their respective stables, the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline, have been engaged in a budding rivalry since Sheamus and Sikoa battled in a Fatal 4-Way match last week. During that bout, Ridge Holland and Butch brawled with the Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Dayton, OH (10/22): US Title Bout Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on October 22 from Wright St University's Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Dayton, OH (10/22) - Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai...
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials
Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
Mandy Rose Survives A Haunted House, Apollo Puts A Nail In Waller's Coffin, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022:. - Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction managed to survive the antics of Alba Fyre and her haunted house in order for Mandy to somehow still walk out of Halloween Havoc as the Women's Champion. - Apollo Crews managed...
Backstage News And WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For October 10 And October 14
- United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. - Von Wagner vs. R-Truth for Main Event was produced by Petey Williams. - R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are officially listed as a pairing internally. - Cedric Alexander vs. Carmelo Hayes for Main Event was produced by Shawn Daivari.
Rey Mysterio Won't Back Down From GUNTHER, IMPACT Announces Championship Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 22, 2022. - Liv Morgan feels more alive than ever, Damage CTRL revels in their title defense, and Rey Mysterio looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title showdown with GUNTHER on The SmackDown LowDown. - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the following matches...
Preliminary Viewership Up For 10/21 WWE SmackDown
The numbers are in for the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This number is up...
Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.
Podcast: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Sour Graps Post Show | 10/22/2022 Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) get spooky! It's the Halloween Havoc post show, where they discuss: -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women's Championship -Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner for the NXT North American Title -Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match -Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an ambulance ...and more! Join us. ____________________________________________________________________
The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
CM Punk back to WWE? Willow Nightingale is All Elite, Athena controvery | Grapsody 10/22/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for October 22nd, 2022!
Bray Wyatt Confesses His Truths: I Am A Servant, I Go Where The Circle Takes Me
Bray Wyatt confesses his truths. On October 21, Bray Wyatt was on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and officially finished what he was saying on October 14, before he was interrupted by the being that facilitated his return to WWE. Bray Wyatt, talking in his traditional riddles, says he still believes...
