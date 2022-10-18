Solo Sikoa has his eyes on capture and more gold for The Bloodline and lucky for him, his goals may just put him in the path of some of his dream opponents. Solo Sikoa is the latest member to be added to The Bloodline. As The Enforcer, he has added a laser-focused intensity to a group that is already at the top of its game. Of course, with The Bloodline comes success, and with that success comes championship gold. Sikoa was briefly NXT North American Champion but was stripped of that title and now, he wants to set his sights on either the Intercontinental or United States Championship belt.

59 MINUTES AGO