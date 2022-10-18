ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers’ Euro defeats don’t add extra pressure

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W83vd_0idX5I6500

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the trauma of this season’s campaign.

The Ibrox men made it into European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.

With four Group A fixtures gone, last season’s Europa League finalists are rooted at the bottom of their section without a point and with just one goal scored and 16 conceded, with a trip to leaders Napoli and a home game against Ajax still to come.

Rangers sit two points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic following their 2-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday and are preparing for the visit of Dundee in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

But the Gers boss does not believe European woes add pressure to domestic duties and maintains the top competition is always the target.

“No, the pressure is always there,” said Van Bronckhorst, who revealed striker Kemar Roofe could make his first appearance of the season against the Championship side after recovering from an unspecified injury.

“Last season we did really well in Europe but we had to concentrate on the domestic league as well. This year is the same. It is a big difference in level we face.

“You want to compete and give everything to reach those levels.

“The easiest thing for us is just to be in the Europa League or Conference League because the opposition is less than we are facing now but that is not what you want as a top player or a manager who wants to be competing with the best.”

Van Bronckhorst is keen to add the Premier Sports Cup to the Scottish Cup he won last season, his first trophy as Ibrox boss.

The former Rangers player said: “It is one of the two cups in Scotland and it is silverware. It is very important domestic cup competition.

“The expectation has been here for years.

“Even as a player, the first cup I won in 1998 was the League Cup (Premier Sports Cup) and it is important to give everything in each competition you face.

“We want to win the League Cup but we have to be ready for Dundee. We have analysed them as we normally analyse opponents.

“Tomorrow is another chance to play again. The semi-final is there for us, to win and be back at Hampden again so we want to achieve that.”

The Dutchman admits that due to injuries and a “demanding schedule” he will reshuffle his side.

He said: “We need to rotate because we lost lot of players in the last weeks through injury and we need to find a good balance and load for the players because the squad is smaller. We need to be smart to rotate in certain positions.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Newcastle muscled their way into the Premier League’s top four as an eventful weekend drew to a close. Eddie Howe’s Magpies won for the fourth time in five outings to climb into the Champions League places as Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all made significant moves in the developing battle at the other end of the table.
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has to lift Rangers ahead of Napoli tie

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has to ready his rattled Rangers side for a daunting Champions League clash with Napoli as the pressure mounted following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston. Striker Joel Nouble’s fourth-minute drive gave the visitors the lead and the Lions were on their way to their first win...
newschain

Rangers booed and VAR causes stir – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

Scottish football witnessed a historic weekend as VAR came into practice in the cinch Premiership for the first time. The result was typically dramatic, and nowhere more so than at Tynecastle during Celtic’s epic 4-3 triumph over Hearts. The win ultimately sent the champions four points clear after Rangers were held to a 1-1 home draw by Livingston.
newschain

‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham left his side in the Premier League relegation zone. Rodrigo headed the hosts in front at Elland Road, but they were pegged back by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header and came unstuck after the break, conceding late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian.
newschain

Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham

First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham. It was arguably the Magpies’ best result under Eddie Howe, with this victory making it four wins in five games for the north-east club, who ultimately hold long-term aspirations of being Champions League regulars.
newschain

Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

Nikita Parris’ deft header ensured Manchester United remain locked together with Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League. The 28-year-old glanced home Katie Zelem’s first-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory at lowly Leicester, although England international team-mate Mary Earps had to make two important second-half interventions to deny the hosts a way back into the game at the King Power Stadium.
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
newschain

Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s. Granit Xhaka’s second goal in four days following his Europa League winner against PSV Eindhoven set the in-form Gunners on course for a 10th win from 11 top-flight games.
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi goal sinks former club

Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless streak in style as Taiwo Awoniyi returned to haunt former club Liverpool and stop their Premier League revival. Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, but showed Jurgen Klopp what he was all about, securing a famous 1-0 win that lifts Forest off the bottom of the table after his second-half goal.
newschain

Pressure grows on Jesse Marsch as fantastic Fulham win at Leeds

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian scored second-half goals as Fulham won 3-2 at Elland Road to send Leeds spiralling into the Premier League’s bottom three. A fourth straight defeat has further cranked up the pressure on Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, whose side’s winless run was extended to eight matches.
newschain

Manuel Akanji sees no end to Erling Haaland goalscoring after Brighton double

Manuel Akanji expects the goals to keep on flowing from Erling Haaland after the Norwegian grabbed another two in Manchester City’s victory over Brighton on Saturday. Haaland bounced back from a rare off-day in City’s defeat at Liverpool last week to set the Premier League champions up for a 3-1 win with a first-half double at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Erik ten Hag knows how important Casemiro is to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has hailed Casemiro for showing exactly why Manchester United signed him with his last-ditch header at Chelsea. Casemiro’s powerful headed goal scrambled United a 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea, with the visitors levelling in the fourth minute of added time. The Brazil midfielder cancelled out...
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy