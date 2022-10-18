Read full article on original website
Local Briefs
There have been 36,625 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 71 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday Wood County Health Department. There have been 54 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There has...
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
Evening with Ebone benefits Welcome BG
A fundraising event, An Evening with Ebone, is set for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at on Thursday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, featuring Toledo Opera soprano Ebone Waweru, accompanied by Kevin McGill on piano. The evening will benefit Welcome BG, a non-profit organization with a mission to continue to...
Perrysburg tax collections up by 13.5%
PERRYSBURG — Working from home has not negatively affected tax collections in the city, which are up 13.5%. At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Mark Weber, who is the finance committee chairman, said that Income Tax Commissioner Steve Bronder reported the September tax collections were $2.1 million, which is a 13.5% increase over the same time last year.
Craig, Bucher find roles with Lourdes golf
SYLVANIA — Hannah Craig (Perrysburg) and Jordan Bucher (North Baltimore) shot rounds of 89 and 95 to lead Lourdes University women’s golf team to a third-place finish at its Gray Wolf Invitational on Monday. In the final home match at Sylvania Country Club, the Gray Wolves posted a...
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
Truck driver killed in I-75 crash involving multiple vehicles
FINDLAY – A Toledo truck driver was killed in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash closed the highway for nine hours. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on I-75 northbound, north of Ohio 235 in Eagle Township at 2:44 a.m.
Freedom Twp. meeting will discuss levies
PEMBERVILLE — Freedom Township’s upcoming regular meeting of the board of trustees will include an informational meeting to explain, discuss and answer questions regarding the levies that will be on the ballot in November as well as providing information regarding the office/maintenance building. The meeting is set for...
Penney K. Baldwin
Penney K. Baldwin, age 58, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Penney was born October 25, 1963 to Thomas and Karen (Stevenson) Blue, in Bowling Green, OH. She went on to graduate from Otsego High School in 1981. On October 20, 1990 she married Randy Baldwin in Neapolis, OH. Penney and Randy raised 1 son and celebrated nearly 32 years of marriage together.
Compass program presents ‘Self-Care for Caregivers’
The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on caregiver resources, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St.
Renowned organist Gail Archer performs in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — Internationally acclaimed organist and recording artist Gail Archer will perform Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 N. Indiana Ave. The concert is free. For mo re information, visit ZoarLutheran.com or call 419-874-4336. Archer’s ninth album, “Chernivtsi: Contemporary Ukrainian Organ Music,” was recently released....
BGSU launches new platform for community organizations to find, manage volunteers
The C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at Bowling Green State University has launched a new platform for community organizations to find and manage volunteers for their events and initiatives called BGSUserves. The free, comprehensive service will allow organizations to manage their own profiles and connect...
BG building costs balloon: $11.5M new facility may now be $14.5M
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter updated Bowling Green Council’s Finance Committee on the status of the new city building project’s costs at last week’s meeting. She noted that, in October of 2020, Poggemeyer Design Group presented a financial projection for the project, with initial estimates in the range of $11 million, and at least $11.5 million was budgeted at that time.
Knights’ 2-0 win ends Jackets’ tourney hopes
PERRYSBURG — Toledo St. Francis avenged a 3-2 season opening loss to Perrysburg by defeating the Yellow Jackets, 2-0, in a Division I soccer tournament game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium. Both St. Francis goals were scored by senior forward Caleb Trent, who found the back of the net once...
Grounds for Thought brews up Sunday concerts
Live music gigs are returning to Grounds For Thought coffee house and they will be getting the documentary treatment. The new Sunday evening concert series started with a dry run. Dustin Galish will be hosting and booking the bands, and he did a test run on Sept. 23 with his band Tree No Leaves.
Treatment, not jail: Evolution in police responses to mental illness, addiction discussed in Rossford
ROSSFORD — Guest speakers from National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Wood County Addiction Response Coalition spoke on mental health and addiction issues for the seventh Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy class. “We deal with this kind of thing, not every day, but frequently,” Rossford Police Chief Todd...
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Bobcats advance to the district tournament
Otsego came into their Division II tournament game with a slightly better record than Bowling Green, but BG walked away with an 11-1 victory Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats advance to the district tournament with a 9-7-2 record, while Otsego bows out at 10-8. BG’s win demonstrates how good...
Unbeaten Eastwood, Lake teams advance to district
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood girls soccer defeated Northwood, 9-0, Thursday to advance to the Division III district tournament next week. The Eagles opened a 6-0 halftime lead. Eastwood freshman Piper Sutton had a three-goal hat trick to lead the Eagles’ attack. The Eagles, ranked 14th in the state coaches’...
