Apex, NC

Apex Friendship Middle School student hit by car in carpool area

 5 days ago

A student was hit by a car at Apex Friendship Middle School, according to school officials.

Apex police officers said the student was crossing Humie Olive Road on a bicycle when the car hit them. The student was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the child has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with the police investigation.

In a letter sent to families, the school said the student was hit during carpool hours and urged parents and guardians to pay extra attention and drive safely in school zones.

Raleigh, NC
