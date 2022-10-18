Read full article on original website
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Meet the billionaires who own NFL teams
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts […]
Colorado Avalanche unveil Reverse Retro jersey from Adidas and NHL
The Colorado Avalanche's new Reverse Retro jersey for the 2022-23 season was unveiled Thursday as part of the latest throwback series from Adidas and the National Hockey League. The team's uniform logo pays tribute to the state flag and reintroduces the original jersey design worn by the first Avs players in the 1995 inaugural season, per the NHL.State of play: This year's jersey design is drawing rave reviews.It took the No. 4 spot on The Athletic's ranking of all 32 NHL Reverse Retro models and placed No. 5 on ESPN's list. In CBS Sports' ranking — which categorized jerseys by...
