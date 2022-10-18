Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
School board members touring heavily damaged Lee County schools
Lee County School Board members got the opportunity to tour the more heavily damaged Lee County schools on Thursday. The district had them visit Lexington Middle School, Diplomat Middle School, Hector A. Cafferata Elementary, Gulf Elementary School, and Gulf Middle School. Lexington and Diplomat Middle are both starting with virtual...
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
WINKNEWS.com
Students, staff from schools ruined by Ian reunite at San Carlos Park Elementary
On Thursday morning, students and staff from two Lee County schools damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Ian headed back to class at San Carlos Park Elementary. Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier vowed to keep the students from the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary together, even though it’s impossible for them to return to their old buildings. After three difficult weeks, teachers and students from the destroyed schools will be together again, and the folks at San Carlos Park Elementary say it’s an honor to host them.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County early voting location changes after Ian
Charlotte County has released a list of early voting locations that will be up and running for the upcoming election. Hurricane Ian has had an impact on where Charlotte County voters can vote. The county says Mid-County Public Library won’t be available as a voting location. There are four...
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
fox13news.com
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
usf.edu
Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period
Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners effected by Ian
Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda today at 12:45 p.m. to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery
WINKNEWS.com
New FEMA location at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach
A new FEMA location opens at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach. Saturday is the first-day FEMA is at the new location and they will be here there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any assistance questions. FEMA has also announced that federal support for hurricane recovery is...
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
WINKNEWS.com
Estero Recreation Center moves people to new North Fort Myers shelter
Those sheltering at Estero Recreation Center are being moved to the new North Fort Myers shelter, joining those from the Hertz Arena who got there earlier this week. The county hasn’t shared plans for a long-term solution to temporary housing and people are wondering how long they will be able to stay there.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
WINKNEWS.com
Talking to children after Hurricane Ian
Lee County’s public school students are all finally back to class; most are attending school in person, and some are learning virtually. It’s been many tough weeks since Hurricane Ian destroyed many of their homes and disrupted their lives. What do our kids need right now?. “We have...
WINKNEWS.com
Boil water notice lifted in areas around Lee County
The boil water notice has been rescinded for all Greater Pine Island Water Association distribution areas. According to the Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District, the water has been deemed good to drink except for parts of Saint James City on Sanibel Road and houses on and south of 8th Avenue. These areas are still under notice because the Health Department did not sample the locations and therefore were not cleared.
New bus stop and route on San Carlos Blvd.
This is just the second morning of this new bus stop and this route on San Carlos Boulevard. And the Lee County Sheriff's Office is making sure the kids are safe as they get on and off the bus.
WINKNEWS.com
Escaped Georgia prisoner found walking along I-75 in Charlotte County
Troopers have found a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in Georgia. Anthony Moret, 67, was found walking on southbound I-75, at mile marker 158, in Charlotte County. A warrant check revealed he had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
click orlando
WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
usf.edu
$5M awarded to help homeowners in six Ian-hit counties pay their insurance deductibles
The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families, and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota counties...
Ron DeSantis Announces $200 Million to 1,400 Schools Across Florida
In North Port on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in...
