ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

School board members touring heavily damaged Lee County schools

Lee County School Board members got the opportunity to tour the more heavily damaged Lee County schools on Thursday. The district had them visit Lexington Middle School, Diplomat Middle School, Hector A. Cafferata Elementary, Gulf Elementary School, and Gulf Middle School. Lexington and Diplomat Middle are both starting with virtual...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students, staff from schools ruined by Ian reunite at San Carlos Park Elementary

On Thursday morning, students and staff from two Lee County schools damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Ian headed back to class at San Carlos Park Elementary. Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier vowed to keep the students from the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary together, even though it’s impossible for them to return to their old buildings. After three difficult weeks, teachers and students from the destroyed schools will be together again, and the folks at San Carlos Park Elementary say it’s an honor to host them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County early voting location changes after Ian

Charlotte County has released a list of early voting locations that will be up and running for the upcoming election. Hurricane Ian has had an impact on where Charlotte County voters can vote. The county says Mid-County Public Library won’t be available as a voting location. There are four...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period

Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero Recreation Center moves people to new North Fort Myers shelter

Those sheltering at Estero Recreation Center are being moved to the new North Fort Myers shelter, joining those from the Hertz Arena who got there earlier this week. The county hasn’t shared plans for a long-term solution to temporary housing and people are wondering how long they will be able to stay there.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Talking to children after Hurricane Ian

Lee County’s public school students are all finally back to class; most are attending school in person, and some are learning virtually. It’s been many tough weeks since Hurricane Ian destroyed many of their homes and disrupted their lives. What do our kids need right now?. “We have...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boil water notice lifted in areas around Lee County

The boil water notice has been rescinded for all Greater Pine Island Water Association distribution areas. According to the Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District, the water has been deemed good to drink except for parts of Saint James City on Sanibel Road and houses on and south of 8th Avenue. These areas are still under notice because the Health Department did not sample the locations and therefore were not cleared.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy