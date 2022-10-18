Cardi B and Madonna have made amends following comments after Madonna made comments reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her “S.E.X.” coffee table book. “30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday. She went on to highlight the intense criticism she received at the time of the book’s publication. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

