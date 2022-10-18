ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See Arctic Monkeys Debut ‘The Car’ Songs in Brooklyn Concert Footage

Before releasing The Car, Arctic Monkeys debuted some tracks from their then-upcoming album at a Sept. concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. With the album now out, Alex Turner and company have shared a 45-minute, 11-song video capturing that performance. The Kings Theatre gig featured the first-ever live run-throughs of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Cardi B and Madonna Reconcile Following Online Clash

Cardi B and Madonna have made amends following comments after Madonna made comments reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her “S.E.X.” coffee table book. “30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday. She went on to highlight the intense criticism she received at the time of the book’s publication. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...
Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out

The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

