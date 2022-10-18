Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley planners to review 508 total apartments, houses, townhomes in Allen Township
ALLEN TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for a total of 508 housing units in Allen Township at two meetings this week. The third and fourth phases of Willowbrook Farm at Bullshead and Willow Brook roads include plans for 256 apartments, 27 single-family homes and 225 townhouses.
