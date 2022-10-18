Daniel Radcliffe Used a Cameron Diaz Photo to Help Him Know Where to Look During ‘Harry Potter’ Flying Scenes, Reveals Tom Felton

Read full article on original website
Related
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Dame Judi Dench 'had serious talks' to join season five of The Crown... before branding the royal drama's plot-lines 'cruelly unjust'
Dame Judi Dench reportedly seriously considered joining the cast of Netflix's The Crown for it's fifth season. The esteemed actress, 87, is said to have been sent a script while talking to the royal drama's producers about taking the role of the Queen Mother - a character which was eventually taken on by actress Marcia Warren.
SFGate
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel welcome second child three weeks early: 'Fully grown, healthy and VERY strong'
This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel Reichard revealed Sunday that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter. Chris, 42, and his spouse posted a clip to Instagram, writing, 'Please meet AOIFE BEA! She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother's relief).'
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Comments / 0