Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Nebrasketball Knocks Rust Off with Exhibition Win

In college basketball, exhibitions are similar to NFL preseason games. You want to get a number of players involved, experience success, and come out healthy. Sunday afternoon, Nebraska men’s basketball accomplished all three. “I was really pleased with our overall effort,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. The Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ryan Wieber Named Next Director Of Lincoln City Libraries

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Friday announced that  Ryan Wieber will be the new Director of Lincoln City Libraries. Wieber is the current Director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries in Michigan. He will replace Pat Leach, who retired at the end of August after 40 years of service to the...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

COVID Booster Clinics for Ages 5-11 Begin Oct. 26

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has announced clinics offering the new, updated COVID-19 booster doses for children aged five to 11 will begin Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Health Department on 3131 O St. All clinics operate from 4 to 6 PM Wednesdays. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Adverse Weather Expected Sunday

Residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County can look forward to a pleasant, warm, and otherwise quiet Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s that approach record highs for October. Sunday, however, will be a different story. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins tells KLIN News that temperatures could actually reach record...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Part of West A Street Closing Oct. 24

West A Street from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th St. will close on Monday, Oct. 24 for the first phase of a wastewater pipe installation project. The first phase will be completed by Nov. 25. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids Available At Lincoln Hy-Vee

Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available at select Hy-Vee stores with no exam or prescription necessary. In an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and affordable, the FDA recently ruled that individuals ages 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss can purchase hearing aids in stores or online without a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist.
LINCOLN, NE

