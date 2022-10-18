Read full article on original website
Local Vote 2022: Limmer, Khalif on Ballot in Sen. Dist. 37
Republican incumbent Warren Limmer faces DFL challenger Farhio Khalif in the race for Senate District 37, representing Maple Grove as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina. Both candidates gave us a candidate statement. For more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth
The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove
The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
Local Vote 2022: Eastern Maple Grove Chooses Between Bristol, Bahner in House Dist. 37B Race
DFL incumbent Kristin Bahner and Republican-challenger John Bristol are on the ballot to represent the eastern part of Maple Grove in House District 37B. The district lines shifted with recent redistricting, and this district no longer includes Osseo. To learn more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch
Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
Newsmakers: Henderson Encourages Positivity in “Activate Your Inner Shark”
Golden Valley Resident Ron Henderson encourages positive thinking in his ninth book, “Activate Your Inner Shark.”. “My book is about the process of everybody becoming the best version of themselves,” said Henderson. “When you self-stage properly, you are activating the inner shark in you and you can become a predator for positivity.”
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores
Aldi is relaunching two of its Twin Cities stores after remodeling projects. The German budget grocery chain has been updating its stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi for several weeks, with the IGH location at 6520 Cahill Avenue holding a grand reopening event on Friday. The Mahtomedi store, at...
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
2 teenagers shot in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis Saturday night, according to police.The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.Responding officers found a boy and a girl with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Both teens were hospitalized.No arrests have been made. Police said they are investigating.Half an hour later, and about three miles away on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North, a toddler was also shot. She is expected to survive. Police have not said the two shootings are connected.
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
