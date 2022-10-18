Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted
How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry
True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash...
Halloween activities promise fun for Aurora Public Library District participants
Looking for safe, family-friendly Halloween activities for your children this year? Do you want to show off your costume, but don’t want to trick-or-treat in the cold? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has wonderful events planned for your little ghosts and goblins!. Santori Library, Eola Road Branch, and...
Rummage, bake, sales in Geneva Oct. 27-29
United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, will hold a rummage sale and bake sale October 27-29. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Sale dates and hours are Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m; Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Heaviest pumpkin in Illinois, decoration in Wheaton
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Seven of eight speakers in Aurora COW meeting against bonds for Casino
The Aurora City Council listened to many citizens at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting. They were against a proposal to supply $50 Million in municipal bonds for a new casino to be built. • Eight individuals used their voices for up to three minutes each:. Seven...
Free Medicare Forum Oct. 25
The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, upper level, 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2023 Medicare Updates, Hospital Stay and Post Hospital/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare.
Matias Habib
Matias Habib, 17, of Sandwich in Kendall County, is the 2023 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture recipient, sponsored by Bayer through the National 4-H Council. Habib will be honored nationally for developing a patent-pending bio-pesticide and start-up business through a 4-H entomology (study of insects) project. He is...
Waubonsee enrollmentincrease continues
Waubonsee Community College has experienced overall enrollment growth of nearly nine percent for the Fall 2022 semester. Halfway through the semester, overall enrollment stood at 9,069 students, which represents almost 1,000 additional students compared to one year ago. Although there is more than two percent growth in new credit degree-seeking...
‘A Century of Headlines’ at Cantigny Park Oct. 27
Cantigny Park continues its Headlines from History series with “A Century of Headlines: Exploring the Tribune by the Decade,” a program by Jeffrey Anderson, one of Cantigny’s resident historians. The free presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, may be attended in person at the Cantigny Park...
Trip to admirable Amana Colonies in Iowa revealing
The beautiful rainbow cascaded across the northwest sky when I was leaving Aurora for a recent weekend at the Amana Colonies in Iowa. It was, as it was, a harbinger of a happy trip to come. Listening to Iowa classical station KHKE along the way, I drove 431 miles and...
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
Apartments
Business Carousel GovernmentApartmentsAuroraCity of Aurorahousing. Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units. After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and...
Two town halls on SAFE-T Act
Kane and DuPage County locations will be hosts to town halls on the SAFE-T Act and ending cash bail. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Parkview Community Church, 764 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn, will be host to the DuPage town hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Aurora applications: Trunk-or-Treat
Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry is accepting exhibitor applications for its third annual Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 28. The drive-through event will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aurora University’s Spartan Athletic Park, Edgelawn Drive and Jericho Road in Montgomery. The public is invited. Admission is free. The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 14.
October 15, 2022
Business Carousel GovernmentApartmentsAuroraCity of Aurorahousing. Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units. After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and...
Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward
In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Halloween sugar-free choice available at Batavia Library
Halloween lurks around the corner, when little ghosts and werewolves will be on the prowl for treats, and Batavia residents might be looking for healthier goodies to share. The Batavia Public Library is offering a sugar-free choice to hand out to trick-or-treaters this year. This Halloween, you can give the treat of reading and exploration with All Hallows’ Read coupons.
Trunk or Treat in Plano Oct. 30
Children are invited to participate in “Trunk or Treat” sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church (UMC) of Plano. This event will be at the Plano UMC parking lot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Children will go from car trunk to car trunk to collect goodies from friendly ghosts, good witches, and pumpkins, at each Halloween-decorated trunk. Children and those passing out goodies may be in costume. There will be games, refreshments, photo booth, favorite decorated trunk contest, and fun. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. For more information please call Linda, 630-552-3828.
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0