The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
gsabusiness.com
Garden hose manufacturer to add 120 jobs after expansion
Makes garden hoses in Anderson County. Lots of them — enough in a single year to go around the Earth seven times, the company says. Now there’s room for more. A fresh expansion at their Anderson plant adds 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs to the operation.
cn2.com
Clinton Connextion Celebrates One Year and Announces Future Plans
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill. Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
greenvillejournal.com
Countybank Foundation donates $10K to Anderson Interfaith Ministries
The Countybank Foundation, the giving arm of Countybank and Greenwood Capital, announced Oct. 18 it donated $10,000 to local nonprofit Anderson Interfaith Ministries. The funds will be used to support the organization’s mission to connect individuals in the Anderson community with resources and education that may allow them to become self-sufficient.
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
New industrial park expected to come to the Upstate
A new industrial park is planned for the Upstate. . Cherokee County Officials say, the land for the new complex was purchased for over 400 million dollars. The new park is expected to be well over a million square feet.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Soteria hosting Reclaiming Freedom event with poetry, conversation and more
Soteria Community Development Corporation, an organization helping previously incarcerated people return to society, is hosting its annual Reclaiming Freedom fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Champion’s Club at Fluor Field, 945 S. Main St., Greenville. The event will feature poetry by Moody Black and conversation with JDew and...
wspa.com
Orian Rugs Outlet
“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
BMW to invest over a billion dollars in Upstate, plans to build new plant
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
Trapped construction workers rescued after trench collapses at Byrnes High School
A trapped construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.
BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
