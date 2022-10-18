ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Clinton Connextion Celebrates One Year and Announces Future Plans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill. Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a...
ROCK HILL, SC
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Countybank Foundation donates $10K to Anderson Interfaith Ministries

The Countybank Foundation, the giving arm of Countybank and Greenwood Capital, announced Oct. 18 it donated $10,000 to local nonprofit Anderson Interfaith Ministries. The funds will be used to support the organization’s mission to connect individuals in the Anderson community with resources and education that may allow them to become self-sufficient.
ANDERSON, SC
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
Soteria hosting Reclaiming Freedom event with poetry, conversation and more

Soteria Community Development Corporation, an organization helping previously incarcerated people return to society, is hosting its annual Reclaiming Freedom fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Champion’s Club at Fluor Field, 945 S. Main St., Greenville. The event will feature poetry by Moody Black and conversation with JDew and...
GREENVILLE, SC
Orian Rugs Outlet

“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
ANDERSON, SC
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC

