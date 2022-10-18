Read full article on original website
KYTV
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
kttn.com
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
KTLO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: New lawsuit claims Bolivar, Mo. contractor took more than $250k from customers
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar business owner behind bars faces a new lawsuit. It was just last week when we told you Jerry Shane Fellers, with Build Tech Structures, is an inmate in Oklahoma. Now, the Missouri Attorney General has filed another lawsuit against him. This time, it’s a civil case. Fellers is already facing fifteen felony charges for Deceptive Business Practices.
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks during Camdenton cold case investigation
Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.
kttn.com
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Jerold G. Lake, 40, of Lamar, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Lake was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
KYTV
Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
houstonherald.com
Man charged after incident involving woman
A Houston man is charged with a felony following an incident involving a woman on Oct. 1. Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 9352 Highway E in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported responding to a woman’s U.S. 63 residence...
KRMS Radio
Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Camden County Teen
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could solve, what’s now being called, a missing persons case. Sergeant Scott Hines says that 16-year-old Dylan Ford, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on October 1st. Despite being considered an habitual runaway,...
Pedestrian killed in crash, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to a crash on North Main just south of the Zora overpass. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. All traffic north and south on N Main was closed immediately: Closed at North Main and Murphy Blvd Closed at North Main and Zora On scene Cpl Sean Higgins...
houstonherald.com
Houston man faces felony charges after high-speed chase involving deputy
A Houston man is charged with two felonies following an incident June 16 in which he allegedly took a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy on a high-speed jaunt. Tommy D. Matchell, 54, of 9411 Highway E in Houston, is charged with Class E felonies of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing. He was charged Oct. 14.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
fourstateshomepage.com
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine. Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
