Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
The Yankees may have their long-term shortstop solution after all
The shortstop position has been a polarizing one for the Yankees the past few seasons. The team thought they found an answer with Isiah Kiner-Falefa after acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins in a big deal prior to the start of the 2022 season. Despite inconsistent offensive qualities and defensive mishaps, the team stood firmly behind him during the regular season.
Mike Francesa Blasts Aaron Boone After Controversial Comment
Longtime sports radio pundit Mike Francesa didn't appreciate Aaron Boone's comments following the New York Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros. During the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit an opposite-field line drive that nearly left Minute Maid Park. However, Kyle Tucker had enough room to make a jumping catch near the fence.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
What Will it Take for The Dodgers to Trade for Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei in Dodger Blue would really be something, wouldn't it?
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS
Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
Yankees vs. Astros weather updates: ALCS Game 4 will not start on time due to rain in New York City
The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday will be delayed thanks to rain. The league announced that the game won't start at the scheduled time and another update will come around 7 p.m. If played, Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again precipitation forecasted in the Bronx.
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros
HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx facing a 2-0 series deficit. The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in its lineup.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Phillies fans take Broad Street: Best of World Series celebration
Philadelphia Phillies fans took to Broad Street after the team won the NL pennant to clinch a spot in the World Series. For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series-bound. The Phillies held a 3-1 National League Championship Series lead over the San Diego Padres entering...
'This is gonna be my team forever': How Yankees fans have longstanding passion for Bombers
NEW YORK -- For Carlos Garcia, being in the Bronx this weekend meant everything. The 31-year-old has been a Yankees fan since he was a 5-year-old kid playing baseball in his native Venezuela. Surrounded by cousins who were fans of the Boston Red Sox, Garcia was the sole New York fan in his baseball-loving family. So, it comes as no surprise that the self-proclaimed “super fan” convinced his two friends to make the more than five-hour drive from upstate to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
