New Tag Team Champions Crowned; Honor No More Implodes As PCO Is Unleashed On 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT on October 20 ended with a fiery bang. Honor No More lost the only bit of gold they ever held in IMPACT to close out the show on October 20, 2022, when Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett following Maria Kanellis' planned interference going awry.
GCW Moment Of Clarity Results (10/23): Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bailey, Blake Christian, And More
Game Changer Wrestling held its Moment of Clarity event on October 23 from Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. GCW Moment of Clarity Results (10/23) Alec Price def. SB KENTo. Komander def. Shane Mercer. Jordan...
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/22)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 22 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on upcoming episodes of IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/22) - X Division Title...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/22): TV Title Match, Pretty Empowered Implodes, Tag Champs In Action
NWA USA Results (10/22) Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango) Joe Galli had a sit-down interview with Tyrus. He knows he can beat Murdoch. Is looking forward to handing the title to Jordan Clearwater. Marshe Rockett tells May Valentine is looking forward...
Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches
Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Taking Out Rey Mysterio, Capturing More Gold For The Bloodline Are Top Priorities For Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa has his eyes on capture and more gold for The Bloodline and lucky for him, his goals may just put him in the path of some of his dream opponents. Solo Sikoa is the latest member to be added to The Bloodline. As The Enforcer, he has added a laser-focused intensity to a group that is already at the top of its game. Of course, with The Bloodline comes success, and with that success comes championship gold. Sikoa was briefly NXT North American Champion but was stripped of that title and now, he wants to set his sights on either the Intercontinental or United States Championship belt.
Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.
The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December
The next NXT premium live event has been confirmed. The next NXT premium live event NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 10. The news was announced by Shawn Michaels during the NXT Halloween Havoc media call. On Thursday, Fightful Select reported the news of NXT holding a premium...
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel
Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Thunder Rosa Says Those Unhappy With Her Being Champ Can Talk To The Boss, Aiming For January Return
Thunder Rosa addresses her current status. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm stated she was looking forward to defeating Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women's Champion, to "stop this interim nonsense." Storm said, "I think that's been bothering a lot of people because...
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials
Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 - Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade Result
Roxanne Perez gets her revenge at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. this stipulation was decided several weeks ago via Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal and provided the platform for these two rivals to settle their score.
Freelance Underground Same Ol Situation Results (10/22): Billie Starkz Faces Shazza McKenzie
Freelance Underground held its Same Ol Situation event on October 22 from Cantigny Post 367 VFW in Joliet, Illinois. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Freelance Underground Same Ol Situation Results (10/22) - Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Sky's...
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21): Shingo Takagi Faces Rocky Romero
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21) - West Coast Wrecking Crew...
Apollo Crews: Moving To NXT Has Been A Fresh Start, It Has Reignited My Passion
Apollo Crews says his NXT run has been a fresh start, and it has reignited his passion. Crews previously competed on NXT after he signed with WWE in 2014. He moved up to the main roster in 2016. During his time there, he won the WWE United States Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Crews returned to NXT this past June, and he has been feuding with Grayson Waller ever since.
