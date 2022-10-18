ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/22)

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 22 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on upcoming episodes of IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/22) - X Division Title...


Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.


WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches

Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.


Taking Out Rey Mysterio, Capturing More Gold For The Bloodline Are Top Priorities For Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has his eyes on capture and more gold for The Bloodline and lucky for him, his goals may just put him in the path of some of his dream opponents. Solo Sikoa is the latest member to be added to The Bloodline. As The Enforcer, he has added a laser-focused intensity to a group that is already at the top of its game. Of course, with The Bloodline comes success, and with that success comes championship gold. Sikoa was briefly NXT North American Champion but was stripped of that title and now, he wants to set his sights on either the Intercontinental or United States Championship belt.


Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events

Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.


The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.


NXT Deadline Confirmed For December

The next NXT premium live event has been confirmed. The next NXT premium live event NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 10. The news was announced by Shawn Michaels during the NXT Halloween Havoc media call. On Thursday, Fightful Select reported the news of NXT holding a premium...


Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel

Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.


WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue

If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.


Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc

The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.


Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials

Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.


MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3

Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...


Apollo Crews: Moving To NXT Has Been A Fresh Start, It Has Reignited My Passion

Apollo Crews says his NXT run has been a fresh start, and it has reignited his passion. Crews previously competed on NXT after he signed with WWE in 2014. He moved up to the main roster in 2016. During his time there, he won the WWE United States Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Crews returned to NXT this past June, and he has been feuding with Grayson Waller ever since.




