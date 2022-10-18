Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Sydney Noelle Sonnier and Hunter Scott Stover united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony
On the evening of October 14, during a candlelit ceremony, Sydney Noelle Sonnier and Hunter Scott Stover were united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. Father Louis Richard, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen, presided at the nuptial mass. The bride is...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Krewe of Victoria celebrates new royalty for 2023
It’s that time again. Krewe of Victoria celebrates new royalty. We know it’s only October and too early for Christmas decorations and especially Mardi Gras. However, it is time for krewes around Acadiana to commemorate the time-honored tradition of announcing, and thus celebrating, the newly minted royal courts. You know, the kings, the queens, duchesses, and dukes, etc. So it was that on Oct. 8, the place to be for Krewe of Victoria members was at the City Club in Lafayette. Queen Victoria 29th, Nancy Marcotte and Prince Albert 29th, Justin Doucet were announced and honored in style. Champagne, gourmet dinner and adoring fans greeted the queen and her prince as well as her lovely court. We know it seems early, but that is in keeping with true Mardi Gras season tradition and we are here for it. Congratulations Victoria ladies! We look forward to seeing you in your finest this year!
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
KLFY.com
If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
KLFY.com
The food at Shucks! will make you say ‘Aw shucks’
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig, anther guest you can expect at the Acadiana Eats Festival: Shucks! in Abbeville. This morning, Shucks! featured their Sassy Shrimp, Shuck Stacker, Shrimp & Grits, Red Snapper, and Bread Pudding. SHUCKS. 701 W Port St. (337)...
theadvocate.com
Richard and Elaine Zuschlag recognized by Community Foundation of Acadiana
Community Foundation of Acadiana recognized its regional Leaders in Philanthropy on Wednesday during its annual awards ceremony. Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag and his wife, Elaine, are the recipients of the award for Lafayette Parish. Raymond Hebert, CFA executive director of affiliate & philanthropic engagement, said the Zuschlags...
Brother and sister are football teammates at La. high school
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the field.
Eunice News
Students of the Month at Eunice Elementary
Students of the Month for September at Eunice Elementary were recognized. In front, from left, are Niklaus Geraci, Lane Ceasar, Tantlee Jurls and Aviona Pitre. In back, from left, are Harmony Batiste, Markaylah Turner, Bailey White, Vindarious Gallow, Sophia Garcia, Elena Lejeune and Markhy Turner. (Submitted photo)
kadn.com
Campbell's Grocery store to open in Gueydan
Gueydan, La (KADN)- Soon residents in Gueydan won't have to travel far for groceries after a year without a grocery store, the community can let out a sigh of relief as they'll be able to have fresh produce in arms reach again. Not only is there a grocery store soon...
Campaign signs in Grand Coteau, Louisiana getting vandalized
In St. Landry Parish, candidate political signs are being vandalized three weeks from elections.
Abbeville Meridional
Vermilion Parish School Board thinking twice about loaning schools $250,000 for school projects
Four months after loaning Kaplan softball $250,000, Pillette says policy needs to be in place that puts an end to large loans. Four months after deciding to loan the Kaplan softball program $250,000 to build a new indoor hitting facility, the Vermilion Parish School Board is thinking about putting the brakes on loaning schools and clubs big bucks.
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Camellia Blvd.
Man found shot to death in front of New Iberia home
Man found shot to death in New Iberia
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas, Cecilia square off with District 5-4A crown on the line
For the past three seasons, Opelousas High School lost to Teurlings Catholic and gone on to finish the regular season with a non-winning record. That includes losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season. It happened again this year in a season-opening 32-14 loss...
Abbeville Meridional
Security may soon change at school sporting events
N near future, security officers may be checking bags before entering game. Walking up to a school sporting event five minutes before tip-off or kickoff may be a thing of the past because of new security guidelines that could be implemented in schools throughout the state. School shootings at sporting...
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
evangelinetoday.com
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash
Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Comments / 0