It’s that time again. Krewe of Victoria celebrates new royalty. We know it’s only October and too early for Christmas decorations and especially Mardi Gras. However, it is time for krewes around Acadiana to commemorate the time-honored tradition of announcing, and thus celebrating, the newly minted royal courts. You know, the kings, the queens, duchesses, and dukes, etc. So it was that on Oct. 8, the place to be for Krewe of Victoria members was at the City Club in Lafayette. Queen Victoria 29th, Nancy Marcotte and Prince Albert 29th, Justin Doucet were announced and honored in style. Champagne, gourmet dinner and adoring fans greeted the queen and her prince as well as her lovely court. We know it seems early, but that is in keeping with true Mardi Gras season tradition and we are here for it. Congratulations Victoria ladies! We look forward to seeing you in your finest this year!

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO