Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
northernstar.info
Sycamore to host its annual pumpkin festival
The 61st annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will take place in downtown Sycamore to celebrate all things Halloween and fall from Oct. 26 – 30. The theme of this year’s festival is “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” and is hosted by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market.
Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22
There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry
True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash...
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Free Medicare Forum Oct. 25
The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, upper level, 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2023 Medicare Updates, Hospital Stay and Post Hospital/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare.
Halloween activities promise fun for Aurora Public Library District participants
Looking for safe, family-friendly Halloween activities for your children this year? Do you want to show off your costume, but don’t want to trick-or-treat in the cold? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has wonderful events planned for your little ghosts and goblins!. Santori Library, Eola Road Branch, and...
dgsd.org
For Sale! Used Equipment Sale
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
Daily Northwestern
Vintage Garage hosts last show of the year, offers items from 75 vendors for vintage enthusiasts
On the fifth floor of a parking garage, 75 vintage vendors sold furniture, jewelry, art, clothing and smaller trinkets to hundreds of customers on Sunday. The show was Vintage Garage’s fourth and final event of 2022. Hosted at 1800 Maple Ave., Vintage Garage hosts a show in May, July, September and October each year.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Rainbow Cone coming to Orland Park
Trustee Radaszewski’s return highlights cheery meeting. Rainbow Cone is coming to Orland Park. So is Steinhafel’s Furniture. And Silver Cross Hospital wants to being in a medical office building. Oh, and Trustee Joni Radaszewski returned for her first in-person meeting since suffering injuries in a horrific accident in...
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
959theriver.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted
How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit
The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
villageoflombard.org
St. Charles Road Closure on Sunday, October 23rd
This Sunday, October 23rd, road closures will be in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Lombard associated with the 2022 Spooktacular event hosted by the Lombard Area Chamber of Commerce. St. Charles Road will be CLOSED from Lincoln Avenue through Main Street and will include a detour to Grove Street.
Kendall County Community Food Pantry
SeniorsBarb NadeauKendall County Community Food Pantry. Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry. True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash for senior...
Loaves & Fishes’ new partnership will provide healthy food
Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Edward-Elmhurst Health are excited to announce a new partnership on a project that will increase access to healthy food and services for families who need assistance. The new Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub, in Aurora, serves as a storage, processing, and fulfillment center....
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
oakpark.com
Instant Gratification in Elmwood Park
The Polaroid camera sold out in a buying frenzy following a single in store demonstration in 1948. Some eateries in Elmwood Park have been serving up timeless fare for longer than the camera has been on the market. These recognizable photos cultivate a swift sense of nostalgia just like so many of the dishes served inside the colorful collection of eateries that lure customers with a diversity of cuisines, ample parking, and an honest sense of camaraderie. The Village of Elmwood Park tirelessly supports the restaurants lined up on North Avenue and throughout the village—that ongoing commitment is one of the reasons why many Restaurant Row establishments have endured for decades. So whether you “say cheese” or “hold the cheese” there is classic dish worthy of capturing in Elmwood Park!
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0