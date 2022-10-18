Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Anthony Kiedis Says Rick Rubin + Beastie Boys Left Chili Peppers Rehearsal Fearing ‘Somebody Was Gonna Get Murdered’
Addiction can make people behave in ways that they wouldn't sober. In the case with Red Hot Chili Peppers, they were apparently so "terrifying" that they scared Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys away when they first had the chance to work with the producer because he feared "somebody was gonna get murdered."
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Why Led Zeppelin Never Performed on TV
Led Zeppelin almost never performed on TV, an approach few major bands of the era shared.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'
Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's From 'Jimmy Kimmel' Audience Over Her Stance on N.Y.C. Pizza: 'That's Mean'
If you're looking for the best pizza in New York City, don't ask Mila Kunis for recommendations. As Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she had a chilly exchange over her preferred pizza with the largely N.Y.C.-based audience of the talk show, which usually shoots in Los Angeles but taped in Brooklyn for a week.
'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry
David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Madonna Posts Instagram Video Looking Unrecognizable, And Fans Let Her Have It
She shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday night, I guess in an effort to show off her new bleached eyebrows, and judging by the comments section, fans were not too impressed. She’s also been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now, and the 64-year-old pop star...
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample
Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Pete Davidson May Have Actually Dumped Kim Kardashian, And It Makes This TV Moment Heartbreaking
If Pete Davidson dumped Kim Kardashian, this moment from her reality show has new meaning.
