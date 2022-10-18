ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
SFGate

How the Sacheen Littlefeather Controversy Exposes the Complexities of Identity and Who Gets to Call Themselves Native (Guest Column)

On Saturday, a bombshell report from the opinion pages of the San Francisco Chronicle whipped up #NativeTwitter into a frenzy. The report, authored by Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Yankton Dakota Sioux), claimed that venerated White Mountain Apache/Yaqui activist Sacheen Littlefeather had fudged her identity and, according to Littlefeather’s sisters, wasn’t actually Native.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Cardi B and Madonna Reconcile Following Online Clash

Cardi B and Madonna have made amends following comments after Madonna made comments reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her “S.E.X.” coffee table book. “30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday. She went on to highlight the intense criticism she received at the time of the book’s publication. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”
SFGate

Anti-Semitic Group Hangs Banner in Support of Kanye’s Hateful Comments

An anti-semitic group hung a sign from an L.A. overpass that read: “Kanye is right about the Jews,” apparently inspired by recent anti-Semitic comments and social media posts by the rapper. Behind the signs, which were hung on Saturday afternoon, at least seven people did the Nazi salute as cars passed underneath. Stop Antisemitism, a nonpartisan organization, identified the group as the Goyim Defense League (GDL), led by Jon Minadeo II, a “well-known neo-Nazi.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’

Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

See Arctic Monkeys Debut ‘The Car’ Songs in Brooklyn Concert Footage

Before releasing The Car, Arctic Monkeys debuted some tracks from their then-upcoming album at a Sept. concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. With the album now out, Alex Turner and company have shared a 45-minute, 11-song video capturing that performance. The Kings Theatre gig featured the first-ever live run-throughs of...
BROOKLYN, NY

