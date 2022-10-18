TRAC West football leader Rockridge picks apart Boilermakers

Kewanee's Boilermaker football team dropped to 3-5 on the season with a 42-14 lopsided loss against the conference's West Division leader Rockridge.

The loss leaves the Boilers at the bottom of the East Division, with undefeated Princeton leading the Three Rivers East pack at 6-0.

It was all Rockets as they put up two early scores on Austin VandeGeest runs of 63 and 59 yards. Three more touchdowns in the second quarter made it 35-0 at halftime.

Kewanee's Alex Duarte's 53-yard run at the 6:36 mark of the third was Kewanee's first score. KHS added another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run by quarterback Brady Clark.

Kewanee's offense sputtered to just five first downs and gained just 73 yards rushing and 83 passing on the night. Kewanee turned the ball over twice and punted seven times.

Rockridge racked up 460 total yards, nearly 300 from its rushing game.

The Boilers finish out their season this Friday at home against Newman Central Catholic.