Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween
Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
The National WWII Museum enhances visitor experience with new nighttime outdoor show
History will come alive like never before at The National WWII Museum beginning in November with the opening of Expressions of America, a new outdoor immersive experience. The project features living murals that will be displayed in the evenings on the museum’s exterior walls, with music recorded by New Orleans performers and archival footage.
Krewe of Boo rolls tonight in New Orleans; here's where and when
The fun and frights of the Krewe of Boo hit a fevered pitch Saturday night when the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season rolls in a big way. Where's the best place to spot the parade? Is there more happening? Do I need a costume? (Yes!) Here are the...
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall
The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
Pandemic boredom creates a Food Network Star in Mandeville and a life's work
Mix a heaping scoop of pandemic-created boredom with a handful of YouTube videos, an experienced restaurant manager and a dash of determination, and voilà! You get Mandeville’s Food Network cookie champ Rebecca DuBose Dugger. Dugger, owner of the local home bakery DociaMack, was recently featured on the Food...
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
Limited recycling in Folsom thanks to animal carers, beautification money and a small business idea
The nonprofit animal rescue Big Sky CARES has gotten a grant allowing it to partner with small business to offer some limited recycling services in Folsom for a monthly fee starting at $10 for light use. The Healthy Communities Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s primary anti-litter and community...
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved
What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
Vehicle stolen in Lakeview with baby inside; child safe, NOPD says
A car was stolen in Lakeview Sunday morning with an infant inside, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said they received a call from a person who said their infant child was in the car that was stolen from the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street, less than a mile away. The child was still inside and unharmed.
City throws Gordon Plaza residents another curveball in fight to move off toxic soil
The city’s chosen appraiser has started determining the value of Gordon Plaza residents’ homes to begin the process of finally giving them money to move off the toxic former landfill. But at a meeting Friday, the city threw another curveball at the already weary homeowners: giving one homeowner a 30-day deadline to accept a buyout.
It's Halloween week in St. Tammany
Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
Letters: Ever a Tulane fan, but the numbers don't support big attendance
On Oct. 17, there was a letter by Robert Segari concerning the number of fans attending the Tulane games. Let me say that I am a Tulane fan, was when they went undefeated, was when Hontas was stopped on the 1-yard line and lost to LSU, was when they last defeated LSU. I was there in person.
