New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween

Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall

The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved

What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Vehicle stolen in Lakeview with baby inside; child safe, NOPD says

A car was stolen in Lakeview Sunday morning with an infant inside, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said they received a call from a person who said their infant child was in the car that was stolen from the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street, less than a mile away. The child was still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It's Halloween week in St. Tammany

Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
SLIDELL, LA

