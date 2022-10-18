ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Dominion set to open 2023 tour in Evansville

By Ryan Reynolds, Evansville Courier & Press
 5 days ago
The hit-making country band Old Dominion announced a surprise tour for 2023 on Monday night, and Evansville is the first stop.

The tour will open on Jan. 19 at Ford Center, the first of some 30 stops in the United States and Canada for the band on its tour, dubbed the "No Bad Vibes" tour.

The five-man band was formed in Nashville and released its first album in 2014. Their hits include "Snapback," "Break Up with Him" and "Song for Another Time," among others.

Presales begin Oct. 19with public on sale taking place Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

