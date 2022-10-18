Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
RELL - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners, LP (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks in 2022, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, buyers have been out in full force, driving shares upwards. Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Zacks.com
Japan ETFs Beating S&P 500 in 2022: Here's Why
HEWJ - Free Report) have surpassed the S&P 500 in most part of this year. The ETF HEWJ is off 4% this year versus 24.8% losses seen in the S&P 500 (as of Oct 14, 2022). HEWJ has lost 3.9% versus a 7.5% decline in the S&P 500. The reason...
Zacks.com
Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
Zacks.com
2 Buy Ranked Stocks at Attractive Valuations
Earnings season is turning out to be better than expected. But the pessimistic sentiment on the street sees this as a sign that the bad news is just getting pushed out. Companies don’t want to commit to any numbers, so they’re delaying the process. The truth is, most...
Zacks.com
5 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds to Accumulate for Future Gains
Investors’ confidence in the United States remains fragile on account of various unpleasant macroeconomic factors and rising geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500, the DOW and the Nasdaq have come up with negative returns of 23.09%, 8.38%, and 32.15%, respectively, so far this year. The consumer price index (CPI) for...
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (. MSFT - Free Report) — are set to report. These five companies currently account for about 23% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. Most of these are expected to report slowing profit and revenue growth, or even year-over-year declines, for the three months ending in September, according to the analyst estimates.
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Zacks.com
5 Small Hidden Gems Flying High Despite Market's Bloodbath
Wall Street has been reeling under severe volatility since the beginning of 2022 after finishing impressively in the last two coronavirus-ridden years. Small business operators suffered the most during the pandemic. The nightmare of these companies continues this year too owing to record-high inflation, a higher interest rate regime and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Zacks.com
Inflation ETF (RINF) Hits New 52-Week High
RINF - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21% from its 52-week low price of $28.84/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Check 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks for Returns Amid Market Chaos
With inflation remaining sky-high in the United States, markets have been gripped by extreme volatility this year so far. To combat the surging inflation in the country, the Fed adopted a hawkish stance. Per the latest available data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for September 2022 was up 8.2% year over year. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% year over year in September compared with 6.5% in August.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Tesla Revenues Miss in Q3 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus
TSLA - Free Report) reported mixed Q3 earnings, wherein it beat earnings estimates. The company posted record revenues but still missed the estimates as it delivered fewer vehicles than expected. Shares of Tesla dropped 6.6% to a 52-week low on the Oct 20 trading session. This has put the ETFs...
Zacks.com
The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
LEV - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Zacks.com
Enduring This Market's "Pig Through the Python"
You’ve got to go back a few generations to locate the origins of the phrase “the pig through the python,” but it comes to mind as we see economic machinations dampen our near-term rally on market indices today. Stemming almost completely from higher interest rates instilled by the Fed going back to early March of this year, the “pig,” in this case, is inflation and its tentacles into the global economy. The “python” is the domestic economy, digesting inflation slowly as higher rates create hazards elsewhere.
Zacks.com
Ford Motor Company (F) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
F - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st
MOV - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers that designs, manufactures and distributes watches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days. Movado Group Inc. Price...
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRSP - Free Report) closed at $50.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Comments / 0