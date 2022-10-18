You’ve got to go back a few generations to locate the origins of the phrase “the pig through the python,” but it comes to mind as we see economic machinations dampen our near-term rally on market indices today. Stemming almost completely from higher interest rates instilled by the Fed going back to early March of this year, the “pig,” in this case, is inflation and its tentacles into the global economy. The “python” is the domestic economy, digesting inflation slowly as higher rates create hazards elsewhere.

3 DAYS AGO