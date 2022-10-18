Mikael Lawal: 'We were trying to take Oleksandr Usyk out!' | Fights Deion Jumah for British cruiserweight title next

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Talks for undisputed heavyweight title clash to get underway next week, reveals Bob Arum
Discussions for Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk will get underway in the coming days. Bob Arum, who promotes Fury along with Frank Warren, revealed to Sky Sports that he expects to meet Usyk and his representatives this Thursday in New York. "Oleksandr Usyk I look at...
SkySports
Anthony Joshua's route back? 'I'll start throwing Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois at AJ,' says promoter Frank Warren
Anthony Joshua is now not expected to return to the ring until 2023, with rising British heavyweights Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois being offered as exciting opponents for the former champion. Joshua has suffered two consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and will now be looking to work his way back...
SkySports
Antonio Conte admits Tottenham 'cannot work miracles' after Newcastle defeat as Jamie Redknapp questions delayed contract talks
Jamie Redknapp has called on Antonio Conte to commit his long-term future to Tottenham to help remove any lingering uncertainty that could contribute to his side's season unravelling after a second successive league defeat. First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League's top four...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
SkySports
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
SkySports
Rory McIlroy: Defending CJ Cup champion a shot ahead and a round away from becoming World No 1 again
Rory McIlroy is just one round away from becoming world No 1 one for the ninth time as the defending champion sits atop the CJ Cup leaderboard. The 33-year-old is ahead by one stroke at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina after eagling twice, and carding trios of birdies and bogeys, en route to a second straight 67.
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez interview: Manchester United defender on becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s ideas, and why Gabriel Heinze is his idol
Late in the game against Tottenham as Lisandro Martinez cleared the ball yet again, the chants of ‘Argentina’ went up from the supporters within Old Trafford. They have taken to this new signing. Manchester United look stronger for his presence. "It was very emotional for me to experience...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday. Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out...
SkySports
Dietrich Mateschitz: Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz pay glowing tribute after Red Bull owner's death
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz paid a glowing tribute to Dietich Mateschitz following the Red Bull founder and owner's death, insisting they would never have made it to Formula 1 without his help. Mateschitz, the man who created an energy drink giant and then brought Red Bull into the sporting...
SkySports
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Hugo Lloris error costs Spurs as Magpies rise to fourth with statement win
Newcastle's revolution under Eddie Howe gathered pace as first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron landed a statement 2-1 win at Tottenham on Super Sunday. Wilson put Newcastle ahead in the 31st minute, when, after chasing down a Fabian Schar through ball, he collided with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who went down after contact with the Newcastle forward.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag says he 'counts on' striker and expects him to stay at club beyond January transfer window
Erik ten Hag has says he does not expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window. That is despite the Dutchman confirming that the striker refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham before leaving early during Wednesday's victory. Ten Hag has dropped Ronaldo...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence
Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
SkySports
Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and the FA have condemned homophobic chanting heard from Manchester United fans during their side's draw at Chelsea. Chelsea boss Potter said "it's clear we've still got a lot of work to do" following reports of the chants coming from the away end at Stamford Bridge.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall gives Shaun Wane plenty to ponder after England's win over France
Shaun Wane is relishing the selection conundrum Ryan Hall has given him after England’s record try-scorer starred in the 42-18 Rugby League World Cup win over France in Bolton. The Hull Kingston Rovers winger made it 37 tries for the national team with a first-half double against the French,...
Comments / 0