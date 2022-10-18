ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mikael Lawal: 'We were trying to take Oleksandr Usyk out!' | Fights Deion Jumah for British cruiserweight title next

By John Dennen
 5 days ago
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports

Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton

Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
SkySports

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
SkySports

Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Hugo Lloris error costs Spurs as Magpies rise to fourth with statement win

Newcastle's revolution under Eddie Howe gathered pace as first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron landed a statement 2-1 win at Tottenham on Super Sunday. Wilson put Newcastle ahead in the 31st minute, when, after chasing down a Fabian Schar through ball, he collided with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who went down after contact with the Newcastle forward.
SkySports

PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence

Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
