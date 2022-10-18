ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Recycling plan, PD vehicle and Fall Fest noted at Orrville council meeting

By Shams Mustafa
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIGIS_0idX3f8G00

KEY ACTION As part of the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District program, City Council approved the update for the 2023 Solid Waste Management Plan.

  • The updated Solid Waste District Plan requires communities in the three counties to maintain a 25 percent residential/commercial recycling rate. Safety Services Director Steven Wheeler said the district has exceeded the 25 percent and continues to increase the amount of recycling, which reflects in the community. “This program also is where we get our annual grants,” Wheeler said. The district funds plan programs through Tiered Disposal Fees collected at the landfills in the district.

Police Department gets Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle

Council approved the purchasing of a 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility V6 AWD vehicle for the Orrville Police Department. The vehicle will cost the city around $8,000, which is within 2022 budget.

Chief Matt Birkbeck said the addition of the vehicle will help in responding to major situations effectively. Usually, OPD purchases new vehicles and trades an old one, but Chief Birkbeck saw a better investment in holding on to old vehicles.

“The return on the investment was so bad basically that we've been holding onto cars so that we can increase our fleet," he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

  • The city will host its third annual Fall Festival 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Heller Hall, where trunk or treat will be held. There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks. The Northwest Trail walk will include stops at the American Legion, Orrville Public Library, Orrville Community Theatre and Orrville Lions Club.
  • Utility Director Jeff Brediger announced October is the end of the two-year natural gas program. Starting in November, residents should expect a variable rate that will shift every month until March.

UP NEXT Meets at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter

A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
BEREA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
BEACHWOOD, OH
wqkt.com

Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
RITTMAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
AKRON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy