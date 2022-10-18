ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

'I love this city': New Ravenna fire chief takes oath of office

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 5 days ago
Ravenna Fire Chief Mark Chapple finally dropped the "interim" part of his title Monday, when he took the oath of office to lead the fire department where he's served for 26 years.

City Council Chambers was filled with Chapple's family, collogues and well wishers who showed up to see him take the oath of office. Chapple, who previously held the rank of captain, had led the department on an interim basis since spring 2021, when Geoffrey Cleveland, the previous fire chief, retired.

After taking the oath of office from Mayor Frank Seman, Chapple thanked his family, as well as his "family" at the department, for their support.

"I love this city and I love this fire department," he said. "I'm honored to be your fire chief."

Chapple's annual pay with the promotion will increase from $79,605 to $98,384, not including overtime.

Although he officially became interim chief when Cleveland retired in April 2021, Chapple had led the department for a little over a year while Cleveland was on a leave of absence due to an illness in his family.

Chapple has worked for the Ravenna Fire Department for 26 years and has been a captain since 2005. He also is a part-time lieutenant with the Streetsboro Fire Department, a job he plans to keep.

Chapple and another candidate, also a captain in the department, took a test through an independent testing company.

More testing will now need to be done, first to fill Chapple's vacant captain's position with a lieutenant, then to fill the lieutenant's vacancy with a firefighter. A replacement firefighter will then need to be hired.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

