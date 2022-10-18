ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

By Guardian staff
 5 days ago
Trevor Noah: ‘Georgia voters don’t even need to elect Herschel Walker senator. They could just give him a certificate that says “honorary senator”. He won’t know the difference!’

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.

“I don’t know what’s crazier in this story: the fact that this man lied about being in law enforcement, or the fact that he pulled out a fake badge during a debate,” the Daily Show host said. “Or the fact that after the sheriff’s association said that his badge is just an honorary one, he said ‘no, they’re wrong.’”

Though rebuked by the debate moderator, Walker has doubled down in news interviews, calling his honorary badge “legit”.

“Does he treat every symbolic object like this?” Noah wondered. “He’d be like ‘people say I’m an absentee father, but if that were true, why would I have this World’s Best Dad mug?’”

Noah lamented how, as he put it, “there are people who are going to believe that Herschel Walker was in law enforcement because he pulled out this badge. This is something that I’ve learned in America: people see it and they believe it.”

“It’s the same way that there were people who believed that Trump actually did step away from his company just because he posed next to a stack of empty folders,” he added, referencing the 2017 press conference in which then president-elect Trump “promised” to turn over his companies to his children.

Walker’s badge is honorary in the way Taylor Swift’s doctorate from NYU, awarded this year, was also honorary – “you don’t see her in the operating room like ‘welp, killed another one! Alright, let’s get lunch and try again later,’” Noah joked.

But there was one upside to Walker’s insistence on the legitimacy of his fake badge, Noah argued: “This means that Georgia voters don’t even need to elect Herschel Walker senator. They could just give him a certificate that says ‘honorary senator’. He won’t know the difference!”

Graham Michael Jagger
5d ago

In the "debate", if you could actually call it that, Walker had absolutely nothing to offer other than to persistently complain about Warnock. There was not one single policy statement or commitment that came from him. The way he behaved completely devalued the purpose of having a debate. He should be ashamed of himself for the way he behaved.

el patron
4d ago

herschel is saying if he don't win the election, he will ask for a recount and he'lll do the counting himself, he knows how to count all the way up to 10

James Flanagan
5d ago

walker may have been a great football player ,but, he's no politician! Go home and enjoy your babies and make amends with his son

