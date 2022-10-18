The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Hailey Denoewer of London Township, who had been missing, was located unharmed.

Denoewer was last seen leaving her residence with friends on September 27 and was reported missing. No other details were available. Her last known location was in western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the public for its assistance in locating the teen.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Missing London Township teen found unharmed