6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 21, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Roth,David Lee – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Williams,Kenny Dale – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE.
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
Lamar County Grand Jury Indictments October 20200
MURDER – C1 AGG ASSAULT W/DW – C2 MURRAY, JARIUS JERMAINE ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON. PATTERSON, DANTRELL MCQUEST DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA. SIMS, ASHLEY FRAUD USE/POSS ID INFO > 10 < 50 ITEMS, RO. SMITH, JEREMY LYNN PCS < 1G, RO. SMITH, KENNETH ASSAULT FAMILY MEMBER IMPEDE...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants
A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
Man Accused Of Injuring His Mother During A Disturbance
A 52-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring his mother during a disturbance at their rural residence Monday morning. A Como couple was jailed Sunday night on assault charges following what was reported as a rolling disturbance on State Highway 11 east. Injury to An Elderly Complaint. Hopkins County...
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife. According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.
Dallas Man Claimed To Be A Federal Officer When Stopped In Stolen Car
A Dallas man driving a stolen car allegedly claimed to be a federal officer when stopped on I-30 by a deputy Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Zack Steward reported seeing a Dodge Challenger with no license plates, only a rear dealers’ tag, being driven east on I-30 through Cumby, and initiated a traffic stop. The smoky gray coupe pulled off I-30 at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and into the rest stop.
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Andre Thomas’ Attorney says the death row inmate sought out help for his mental health two days prior to committing murders
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to Andre Thomas’ attorney, Maurie Levin, “Mr. Thomas has been extraordinarily mentally ill and hearing voices and having hallucinations starting when he was 10 years old.”. It’s been over a decade since the capital murder trial of Andre Thomas that shook Texoma.
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman said her apartment is falling apart right before her eyes. A tearful Mallory Wilson said, “I am so miserable, they wouldn’t want to live, would they want to live like this?”. Wilson is in tears because her home is in shambles.
Bonnie Jean Guest of Paris || Obituary
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. Bonnie Jean Guest, 81, of Paris, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with...
Paris High School seniors named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
The College Board recently announced Abby Perry, Ainsley Mathieu, Anna Lehenbauer, Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Chrisitan Wilson, Jackson Alsup, Jameiya Fuller, Johnathan Young, Maci Meyer, Patrick Roland, Preston Harper, Sophia Hamer, Tijahni McGee, and Traniece Bizzell seniors at Paris High School, scored in the top 2.5% of juniors in our region who took the Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town.
Ethel Lee Swint Abbott of Paris || Obituary
Ethel Lee Swint Abbott, 88, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris. Ethel Lee Swint Abbott, 88, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled private services at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. D. J. Harris officiating. Mrs. Abbott, the daughter of Thomas Swint & Mary Gammons Swint, was born May 8, 1934, in Borger, Texas. She married William Ray “W.R.” Abbott, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 1989. She worked alongside her husband, W. R., in their surveying and construction business for many years.
