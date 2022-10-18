Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Wonders What the F the Packers Are Doing While Losing to the Commanders
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visited the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Rodgers and the Packers offense continued to struggle and at one point Rodgers was shown looking very frustrated. Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a 3rd down drop from rookie Romeo Doubs. pic.twitter.com/edlMxAhvcv A slowed down replay seems to show Rodgers saying something along the lines of "What the f--- are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/2BmXUqOMTA
Broncos fall to the Jets
DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
Mike Evans Dropped the Easiest Touchdown of His and Tom Brady's Careers
VIDEO: Mike Evans drops easy touchdown from Tom Brady.
Falcons Mascot Tried to Fight Entire Youth Football Team
Freddie the Falcon tried to take on a whole team.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Packers Screwed By Illegal Contact Penalty That Negates Fumble Recovery Touchdown Against Washington
VIDEO: Questionable penalty on Packers wipes out fumble recovery touchdown.
J.C. Jackson Suffers Ugly Leg Injury, Looks Like a Massive Bust
J.C. Jackson suffered an ugly injury on Sunday and is looking like a massive bust.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Micah Parsons, Cowboys Become Latest Victims of Cheap Roughing the Passer Penalty
Micah Parsons got hit with a roughing the passer penalty.
Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
VIDEO: Horrible roughing the passer penalty on Trevor Lawrence.
Browns Field Goal Blocked After Questionable False Start Penalty
VIDEO: Browns false start ruins field goal opportunity against Ravens.
Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury Have Heated Sideline Exchange
It has not been smooth sailing for the Arizona Cardinals this year as the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray dynamic seems to be a bit off from the outside. The under
Referee Gets Hit in Head With Football While Announcing Penalty During Lions - Cowboys Game
VIDEO: Cowboys - Lions ref hit in head with football.
Pelicans' Ingram leaves vs Utah with concussion symptoms
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the second half of New Orleans’ home opener against Utah on Sunday night because of concussion symptoms. Ingram, who averaged 28 points in New Orleans’ first two games, appeared to get hit in the face while colliding with Naji Marshall in the second quarter. He checked himself out of the game and went to the locker room. At halftime, the Pelicans announced he would not return for the second half. The 6-foot-8 Ingram, who starts at small forward, had scored 10 points in 11 minutes before leaving the game.
Marco Wilson Soared Into the End Zone on a Pick-Six and Created Some Incredible Images
Marco Wilson pick-6 dive video is awesome.
Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks
The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the...
Everyone Questioning Aaron Rodgers and Packers Throwing on Fourth and One
Aaron Rodgers misses throw on fourth down.
Roundup: Christian McCaffrey to the Niners; Taylor Swift Releases New Album; Dak Prescott Back
Stephen Curry documentary coming to Apple ... UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil ... Mac Jones is healthy enough to play and will be the starter ... CBS testing new format for midterm election coverage ... Imagine being the person who beat up Conan O'Brien ... Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent ... Dak Prescott's return is imminent ... Alaskan snow crabs dying off due to warming waters ... Taylor Swift dropped her new album today ... it's called 'Midnight' and people can't even ...
