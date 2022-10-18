Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Jerry Jones Basically Confirms Throwing Heated F-Bomb At Robert Kraft
ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had a heated exchange during an NFL owners meeting in New York. On Friday, Jones basically confirmed the verbal dustup, which reportedly involved him telling Kraft, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” as the league’s owners voted 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin negotiations on a new contract with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
NFL Writer Calls Out Tom Brady For Not Being ‘All In’ With Buccaneers
The Buccaneers lost two games in a row after the Panthers scored an upset win in Week 7, and it has some questioning Tom Brady’s commitment to Tampa Bay. The 45-year-old has also been questioned on his reported divorce to supermodel Gisele Bündchen as Brady is seemingly “inconsistent” with what he wants in the relationship. While Brady has ruled out the idea of an in-season retirement, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s head isn’t solely focused on football.
Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Carted Off After Scary Non-Contact Injury
J.C. Jackson’s first season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers has been disappointing, and it looks like it could be coming to an early end. The veteran cornerback suffered a scary injury in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, crumpling to the turf as he landed trying to deflect a Geno Smith pass intended for Marquise Goodwin. Jackson’s cleat would get stuck in the turf as Goodwin came down with the touchdown pass.
Brian Burns Takes Victory Lap When Reacting To Sack On Tom Brady
The Panthers were feeling good about themselves after an upset win over the Buccaneers, especially Brian Burns. The star Carolina pass rusher had himself a day against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old recorded five tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss. Despite seemingly in full...
Time To Sound Alarms? Tom Brady, Buccaneers Look Nothing Like Contender
Tom Brady has not experienced a lower moment than this during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Buccaneers were completely outclassed by the woeful Panthers in Week 7, despite Carolina working with an interim coach and having traded its best player, Christian McCaffrey, just three days prior. Todd Bowles and his staff were among the most glaring problems as Tampa Bay’s offense went 2-for-12 on third down, 1-for-3 on fourth all while the Panthers averaged 6.9 yards per play and 6.4 yards per rush against a Buccaneers’ defense which entered having allowed the seventh-fewest yards per attempt. Again, Carolina was without its All-Pro running back and instead looked to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to lead the way.
Keenan Allen Active as Chargers Host Seahawks in Week 7
Few teams could hang with the Los Angeles Chargers offensively, which is a scary thought considering they have been without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen since Week 1. We could see the Chargers find a new gear against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with Allen expected to make his return to the lineup.
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Brett Rypien Gets Start After Broncos Rule Out Russell Wilson
The Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien in Week 7 against the New York Jets, and bookmakers don’t have much faith in the third-year quarterback. Denver ruled out Russell Wilson due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to see if the 11-year veteran would be able to protect himself Sunday, and it appears Wilson didn’t make much progress in practice. Rypien had worked with the starters throughout the week, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey To 49ers In Pre-Deadline Stunner
The Carolina Panthers’ fire sale appears to be on, beginning with a blockbuster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Carolina traded former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport chipped in with the details, reporting the Panthers would receive second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2025.
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
