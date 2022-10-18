ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

By News Service of Florida
 5 days ago
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.”

The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who
invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened.

The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released. The arguments were initially scheduled for Aug. 31 but were rescheduled to Oct. 3 because an attorney was unavailable. The arguments were rescheduled again to Nov. 3 because of Hurricane Ian but were subsequently postponed because attorneys would be unavailable .

Gifford Silva
5d ago

If you are working at the time in the capacity of a public servant which ALL law enforcement officers are, you are NOT entitled to protection under Marcy's Law. They are simply looking for a way to avoid responsibility for their actions.

Fish 4 REAL
5d ago

TRANSPARENT YES KEEP it 💯 TRANSPARENT. THE POLICE are public SERVANTS. keep it 💯 TRANSPARENT. get the popcorn 🍿 WATCH CRIMINALS HIDDEN BEHIND THE BADGE. DEREK CHAUVIN....

James Bond
5d ago

listen that's a tough decision because those officers who have killed in the line of duty should be able to keep their name private becuase of retaliation. although dirty cops would be able to become a hell of a lot dirtier.. let that marinate

