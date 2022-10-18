Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Rutland selected to receive highly competitive Venture Challenge grant
The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region will be awarded $1,492,687 in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) has secured a nearly $1.5 million Venture Challenge grant via the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The announcement came on October 5, 2022. CEDRR worked with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) to apply for this grant as part of CORI’s 2022 Rural Innovation Initiative, a technical assistance program empowering rural communities to create inclusive digital economies that support scalable entrepreneurship and tech job creation.
vermontbiz.com
Sonja Lunde begins work as director of UVM’s Fleming Museum of Art
Sonja Lunde, former deputy director for planning and programs at the Utah Museum of Fines at the University of Utah, has begun her role as director of the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art(link is external). A seasoned administrator, Lunde has extensive experience with organizational change management, mentoring,...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Comments / 0